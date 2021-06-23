Kelly Dodd slams Erika Jayne after Hulu documentary, claims ‘I cried so hard for those victims’

Kelly Dodd slams RHOBH star Erika Jayne. Pic credit: Bravo

Controversial Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd is giving her two cents on Erika Jayne and she has no sympathy for the Beverly Hills Housewife. It seems Kelly’s sympathy lies with the victims that were allegedly robbed millions of dollars from Erika’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

In a recent comment on Instagram, Kelly slammed Erika after watching the Hulu documentary, The Housewife and the Hustler, and made it clear that the RHOBH star needs to make amends to the victims.

Kelly Dodd slams RHOBH star Erika Jayne

The gossip surrounding The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was reignited recently after the release of the documentary. Many people have seen the Hulu special and have formed their own opinions about whether or not Erika knew about Tom’s alleged illegal dealings.

Newly fired Orange County Housewife Kelly Dodd has also seen the special and she seems to think that Erika is not an innocent bystander. The outspoken 45-year-old made her opinion known on social media recently.

Page Six made a post about Erika’s current living situation after having to downgrade from a 10,200 square-foot mansion to a 2,100 square-foot rental in Los Angeles. However, Kelly had quite a bit to say in the comment section about Erika. According to Kelly, the blond beauty needs to “Act in good faith” and make things right with the victims.

“I just watched that last night and I cried so hard for those victims …why Did her lawyers drop her?” wrote the RHOC star. “If I were her I would sell all my stuff and give it to those victims that were hustled for 40 years,” wrote the RHOC star.

Pic credit:@pagesix/Instagram

Erika Jayne is selling her personal items

The Real Housewives of Orange County star might very well be on to something when she commented that Erika should sell her stuff. As a matter of fact, the Painkiller singer has been doing just that. Many of her designer clothes are now for sale on a website called Vestiare Collective, and the pricy items are from Gucci, Versace, Balmain and range in price from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

This is Erika’s second attempt at trying to sell her designer duds, which were originally being sold in October 2020 but due to legal issues, the sale was stopped. However, it seems things have been sorted out since then and the Bravo Housewife has been given the green light to put the items on sale once again.

It’s not clear if the proceeds of these items will go to the alleged victims as Kelly suggested because Erika has not admitted to knowing anything about what was going on in her husband’s law firm. For now, we’ll just have to sit back and see how it all plays out in court.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.