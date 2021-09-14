Andy Cohen claims Erika Jayne ‘answers everything’ about her divorce and legal drama at RHOBH reunion

Andy Cohen spills the tea on Erika Jayne following the RHOBH reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Andy Cohen has spilled some hot tea about the recently taped Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. According to the Bravo head honcho, Erika Jayne answered all the questions that were thrown her way.

This is probably the most anticipated RHOBH reunion in the show’s history as Erika’s legal woes continue to play out in the media. The Painkiller singer and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi are in hot water over allegations that Tom stole millions of dollars from his clients.

Furthermore, viewers have been furious with the cast for not asking Erika about the allegations been made against her and Tom. However, they got a chance to send in their own questions for Erika, and Andy Cohen claims she answered them all.

Erika Jayne ‘answers everything’ at RHOBH reunion

Andy Cohen spilled the beans on the Real Housewives of Beverly HiIls reunion which was taped a few days ago and now we can hardly wait.

During his Sirius XM radio show, Always Unpredictable, Andy talked about some of the things that went down and he said Erika was very open as he threw questions at her from viewers.

“I will say we did a big chunk of her marital drama earlier in the day and then I would say the last 90 minutes was a very spirited conversation about the case and what’s going on.”

Andy noted, “She answers everything…I asked her everything. I mean the viewers had amazing questions and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling.”

“It was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising and we did, we spoke about everything,” he added.

Erika Jayne broke down at the reunion

Andy Cohen shared even more details about what went down during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion and he revealed some of the topics they delved into with Erika.

Tom Girardi’s battle with dementia, allegations that he stole money from widows and orphans, and Tom’s infidelity were just some of the topics discussed.

Andy noted that the 50-year-old did not get into a lot of details about her court case and a possible arrest but they did touch on it.

However, “I wanna point out she’s not been charged with a crime,” noted Andy — after his co-host criticized Erika’s behavior amid her ongoing legal case.

Andy also revealed that “a few people… including Erika” broke down in tears at the reunion, but Erika wasn’t the only one in the hot seat. Andy made it clear that “Everybody faced the music…there was nothing left on the table.”

Are you excited for the reunion now that Andy has spilled a little tea?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.