Kyle Richards net worth 2021: How much is the RHOBH star worth and where did she get her wealth?

Kyle Richards is very wealthy. Pic credit: Bravo

Kyle Richards is one of the original cast members on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She has shown off her glamorous lifestyle throughout the last 11 seasons of the show. Not only does she have some killer clothes, but she also has gorgeous living quarters as well.

While her net worth is pretty impressive on her own, Kyle Richards is married to Mauricio Umansky, and he does well for himself too.

What is Kyle Richards’ net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kyle Richards’ net worth is around $100 million. That is one of the highest numbers among the women in the housewives franchises.

Her husband, Mauricio Umansky, has made several million over that in a given year as he works in real estate. Over the years, there have been several high-profile deals, and he has even helped some of the RHOBH ladies.

Acting is something near and dear to Kyle’s heart, and it helped her to build her portfolio. Being a child actress was the stepping stone to where she is now.

How did Kyle Richards make her money?

Kyle Richards garners quite a paycheck from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She makes approximately $270,000 per season.

She began acting as a young girl. Kyle was in the original Halloween movie with Jamie Lee Curtis, which was also addressed on RHOBH. Interestingly enough, she appears in the upcoming Halloween movie as well. There was also Little House on the Prairie, where she played Alicia Sanderson Edwards.

Aside from that, Kyle has appeared on several reality TV shows, including The Apprentice. Each time she appears, there is money to be made.

There was also American Woman, where Kyle was listed as a co-executive producer for all 11 episodes. The series was loosely based on her upbringing, which caused quite a rift between herself and sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards.

Mauricio Umansky’s money is also helpful to boost her net worth. The couple has been married for 25 years and has raised a beautiful family together. He works hard on his real estate dealings, and The Agency has been an enormous success in Beverly Hills and surrounding areas.

There is a lot of wealth here for Kyle Richards, and yet, she is one of the least flashy RHOBH stars. She has had her moments, but Kyle plays it pretty cool compared to someone like Dorit Kemsley, who has half her net worth.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.