Kathy Hilton net worth 2021: How much is the RHOBH star worth and where did she get her wealth?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers are thankful for the gift that is Kathy Hilton. She has added much-needed laughs and humor, breaking up some of the tension from the Erika Jayne drama.

During the dinner party she hosted, RHOBH viewers’ interest was piqued about Kathy’s net worth. With a last name like Hilton, it is clear she is wealthy.

What is Kathy Hilton’s net worth? Celebrity Net Worth has her pegged at around $350 million, which doesn’t seem too surprising. Here is how the RHOBH “friend” made her money.

Hilton money

Kathy Hilton is married to Rick Hilton, the heir to the Hilton business and fortune started by his grandfather, Conrad Hilton. Following the loss of his father, Barron Hilton, Rick was put in charge of everything happening within the Hilton business.

Right now, the company’s assets and properties are worth around $16 billion.

This is money that Kathy married into, but she does have her own way of earning too. Not everything she has is because she is Rick Hilton’s wife.

Acting and fashion designing

Kathy Hilton was an actress like her sisters, Kim and Kyle Richards, when she was a little girl. She gave up that career when she was a teenager but now dabbles in the reality TV world.

Back in her acting days, Kathy appeared on shows like Happy Days and Bewitched. Now, she is in the “friend” role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and has appeared on several reality shows with her daughter, Paris Hilton.

In 2008, she appeared on The Young and the Restless as herself. Several of her current co-stars have also had walk-on roles on the soaps, but Lisa Rinna is headlining the Days of our Lives spin-off, Beyond Salem.

She also has a knack for designing. During Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kathy Hilton debuted The Kathy Hilton collection. She has been a part of the franchise on and off for years, typically making guest appearances, but this is the first year in a contract “friend” role.

As the rest of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 plays out, viewers can expect more fabulousness from Kathy Hilton. Her comedy is something we all needed to get through a season as heavy as this.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.