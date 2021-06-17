RHOBH: Kathy Hilton explains why she will never sign on to be a full-time Housewife on the show

Kathy Hilton reveals why she will never join RHOBH as a full-time cast member despite being a fan favorite. Pic credit: Bravo

Kathy Hilton has become an unsuspecting fan favorite on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Despite all the adoration from fans, Kathy recently revealed that she has no interest in becoming a full-time Housewife on the series.

“I will never hold a diamond, ever. That I can tell you,” Kathy said to PEOPLE. “I have a lot on my plate right now and working on some interesting, exciting things. I wouldn’t have time.”

This may disappoint fans, but as a “friend of” sister Kyle Richards, she can remain the show’s comic relief without having as high of an expectation to drum up drama as the full-time cast members.

As for whether she’ll be back for Season 12, she advised viewers to keep on watching Season 11 to find out.

“We’ll see,” she teased. “There’s 21 episodes, [in season 11] so there’s another 15 episodes to watch.”

Not only did she tease her potential return but she let fans know exactly how many episodes of RHOBH they have to look forward to.

RHOBH fans can’t get enough of Kathy Hilton

Kathy Hilton has been a breath of fresh air for RHOBH fans. While the past two seasons have been packed with drama, Kathy has brought fun energy back to the show. She will likely balance out the drama to come as Erika’s divorce is just starting to play out.

Kathy’s aloofness and laidback energy has won fans over, and it’s easy to see why.

#RHOBH I never in a million years thought I would say this, but Kathy Hilton is my favorite housewife right now lol. pic.twitter.com/uOJcR3dhEl — The Troll (@trolll_official) June 10, 2021

Kathy had fans rolling when she mistook Garcelle Beauvais for her own sister, Kyle Richards.

The hilarity continued when Kathy enlisted Kyle’s help to set up her room in Lake Tahoe.

Kathy insisted the fan was broken, but Kyle alerted her that she hadn’t plugged the fan in. Later that night, Kathy burst into Kyle’s room, fan in tow, for a classic sister sleepover moment.

Ugh I can’t wait for the Kathy Hilton show tonight! #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/SHb8ewkG04 — Kam ☾ (@SonjasTownhouse) June 9, 2021

Viewers also won’t quickly forget when Kathy butchered Two Truths and a Lie by giving three truths about herself.

Kathy has continued to crush it with the more recent episodes by talking to birds, serving as Kyle’s interior decorator, and like all of us, trying to get the tea behind Erika’s divorce.

The list goes on. And on. And on.

Kathy Hilton is quite literally the only reason I’m still watching #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/4AD1y5MPPC — Shannon Fenner (@ShannonFenner3) June 17, 2021

What to expect from Kathy Hilton this season

In addition to providing comic relief and prying into Erika’s divorce, Kathy may even get involved with her own drama this season.

Kathy will reportedly butt heads with her sister Kyle as the season plays out.

A source told Life & Style Magazine that the two Alpha women will fight for the spotlight.

“There’s definitely been a clash of egos while filming,” an insider noted in the latest print issue of the magazine. “Kathy is a big personality and Kyle is petrified she’ll try to steal her thunder. The sibling rivalry is already intense and it’s bound to get worse!”

Kyle was reportedly worried at one point that the show would destroy their relationship.

For now, viewers are loving watching Kathy Hilton keep calm and carry on.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.