RHOBH: Kyle Richards worries that Kathy Hilton’s role on the show may affect their relationship

Season 11 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will soon make its return but OG Kyle Richards has some concerns.

We learned some time ago that Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton would join the show in a friend capacity, and while Kyle was totally onboard with her sister joining her on the popular Bravo series, it seems she now has some reservations.

Kyle knows firsthand that reality TV can have a negative impact on relationships.

Her once close relationship with her sister and former castmate Kim Richards has suffered severely over the years.

While they can’t entirely blame their relationship issues on RHOBH, it certainly added a complicated dynamic.

Now, Kyle is fearful that history may repeat itself with Kathy.

Kyle is concerned about her relationship with Kathy

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was excited to have Kathy by her side, but it seems the OG has some reservations about how her sister’s presence might affect their relationship.

Kyle has talked about her tense relationship with Kathy in past seasons, but they’ve managed to mend their fractured sisterhood and are now in a good place. But could RHOBH ruin all the work they’ve done?

Reality Blurb restated a Star source, who shared, “Kyle and [Kathy] have worked hard to get their relationship to a good place, and Kyle fears Housewives is going to upset that dynamic, even though it’s good for the show.”

“Things really deteriorated during Kim’s time on the show. Kyle doesn’t want to see that happen again,” added the insider.

RHOBH fans have seen the deterioration of Kyle and Kim’s relationship over the years.

Things appear to be better since Kim left the Housewives a few years ago to focus on her sobriety, but Kyle’s concerns are understandable.

Kathy Hilton has already filmed Season 11 of RHOBH

Kathy Hilton has already filmed her first season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and we’ve seen glimpses of her in the trailer.

From what we’ve seen so far, Kathy appears to be getting along well with everyone.

Despite rumors that the socialite was having issues with Lisa Rinna, we didn’t see any of that in the trailer either.

One YouTuber recently claimed that Kathy had an issue with Lisa and Kyle’s friendship and was trying to separate the two friends.

“Kathy Hilton is actually coming in to take down Lisa Rinna, and separate Lisa Rinna from Kyle Richards once and for all,” he noted. However, that appears to be just a rumor at this point.

Do you think the show will affect Kyle and Kathy’s relationship?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, May 19 at 8/7c on Bravo.