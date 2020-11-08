RHOBH Rumors: Lisa Rinna will feud with Kathy Hilton who wants sister Kyle Richards to distance herself

Rumors are emerging about Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

It’s alleged that there’s a feud brewing between Lisa Rinna and new friend of the show, Kathy Hilton.

We already know that Rinna is no stranger to drama. In fact, she had her fair share during Season 10 of RHOBH and got plenty of backlash as a result.

It all stemmed from her reaction to the Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards affair scandal that rocked the 90210 last season.

While many of the castmates took sides on who they believed, fans were shocked that the brunette beauty sided with Brandi over her longtime friend, Denise.

The Wild Things actress was shocked as well and Rinna’s behavior has put a screeching halt to the former friends’ 15-year relationship.

A tearful Richards was Rinna’s target at the Season 10 reunion, and the blonde beauty soon announced her exit from the show after only two seasons.

Angry fans then urged Bravo to fire the six-season alum and went so far as to create a petition to have her axed.

Is Lisa feuding with Kathy Hilton?

The petition by viewers to have the 57-year-old fired from RHOBH was not successful, so Lisa is back for another season with the show.

Now, rumors are swirling that the reality TV personality and new addition, Kathy Hilton, are feuding.

Hilton, who is the sister of OG housewife, Kyle Richards, is reportedly not a fan of Lisa and Kyle’s friendship.

YouTuber, The Real Andy of Beverly Hills, made the claim on his channel recently.

Andy alleges that one rumor is that, “Kathy Hilton is actually coming in to take down Lisa Rinna, and separate Lisa Rinna from Kyle Richards once and for all.”

During the YouTube video chat, Andy notes that the reason Kyle’s sister supposedly wants to separate the two friends is “because she feels that Lisa Rinna is a bad influence on the Richards family”.

Is there any truth to the rumor that Kathy Hilton wants to take down Lisa Rinna?

For now, the feud between the Rinna Beauty founder and the newbie is just a rumor.

However, The Real Andy seems to think it’s quite plausible, based on some clues he picked up on social media.

“Kathy Hilton has decided to not follow on any social media platform [neither] Lisa Rinna nor Erika Girardi” explains Andy.

He continued, “So she has basically decided to take a stand and I feel that she is just gonna go full force trying to show us that Lisa Rinna is the manipulator behind everything and try to save the Richards name as much as she can.”

The Youtuber says he thinks the new RHOBH cast member is gunning for the mom-of-two because “she feels that Lisa Rinna is very trashy and she has no business in [their] family’s business.”

Would you want to see Kathy Hilton go head to head with Lisa Rinna in Season 11 of RHOBH?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.