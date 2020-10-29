RHOBH fans are not excited for Kathy Hilton to join the cast

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were quick to show their disapproval when Bravo announced that Kathy Hilton has joined the RHOBH cast in a “Friend” role. Many fans left negative comments on Bravo’s social media announcements on Twitter and Instagram.

“This franchise just gets worse, and worse,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“And now I am officially done with RHOBH…” another commented.

A third fan chimed in on Twitter saying, “Completely stopped watching all housewives shows! They need to stick with the original cast & stop bringing in these fake people.”

Not only is Kathy the mother of influencer Paris Hilton and fashion designer Nicky Hilton, but she is also the sister of current cast member Kyle Richards and former cast member Kim Richards.

The caption in Bravo’s Instagram post even clearly addresses that she is more than a “friend”- she’s family.

The biggest reason why fans seem to be upset about Kathy joining the show is that she is already affiliated with Kyle. Many feel that she was added to the show solely so Kyle could have an ally.

“Why is this becoming the Kyle Richard’s sister show??? Disappointing indeed… with all the people in BH you couldn’t find someone else to cast??” one fan tweeted.

“Guess Kyle is running out of friends and allies on the show..no thanks will pass..I thought the show was Real Housewives not the Richards sisters show. One show I definitely won’t be watching,” another wrote.

“Whhhhyyyy can’t you give the Richards family their own show instead of having them on RHOBH??” one fan commented on Instagram. “Now that there’s no KUWTK’s we need a new family to follow plus I’d like to see real drama not Kyle shinning everyday.”

Other fans hope that Kathy will air Kyle’s dirty laundry during her time on the show. However, when Kyle was questioned about the possibility of Kathy joining, she responded positively.

Who is Kathy Hilton?

Kathy will be the wealthiest housewife to join the RHOBH cast. She is worth a whopping $300 billion.

Even though she came from a wealthy background, her net worth skyrocketed after her husband, Richard Hilton, founded the Hilton Hotels & Resort brand.

Her sister Kyle has described the Hilton matriarch as being extremely funny, and perhaps she will bring a lighter quality to the show.

Kyle’s reputation on RHOBH

Kyle’s reputation has dropped significantly throughout the course of her time on RHOBH. Many fans believe that she is responsible for Lisa Vanderpump’s and Denise Richards’ controversial exits from the show.

Kyle had a major falling out with Lisa on Season 9. Kyle accused Lisa of lying about whether she framed Dorit Kemsley for neglecting a dog that she adopted at Vanderpump Dogs.

Lisa was hurt by the accusation and shunned Kyle and the rest of the RHOBH cast.

A season later, Kyle accused Denise of lying about whether she slept with former castmate Brandi Glanville. That earned her a “mean girl” title among fans. Only time will tell if Kathy will earn the same reputation on the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.