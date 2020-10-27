RHOBH casting confirmed! Kathy Hilton to join the Bravo series for Season 11

Kathy Hilton is officially part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11.

After months of speculation that the older sister of Kyle Richards would join the show, it was confirmed that Kathy will be taking on a “friend of” role. While she won’t hold a diamond full-time, she will be making several appearances throughout the season.

Why did Kathy Hilton join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

It has been a long time coming for Kathy Hilton and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kyle Richards is her younger sister and is the OG of the BH franchise. Their other sister, Kim Richards, spent five seasons on the Bravo show.

Over the course of the years, Kathy and her children — Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild — have appeared alongside Kyle. The appearances were infrequent and brief, but it left the door open for a more permanent spot in the future.

Right now, Kathy Hilton will join Sutton Stracke in the “friend of” role. Typically, these ladies appear in scenes with the housewives, attend parties or galas held, and travel for the once-a-season trip the cast hosts. This year, though, things may be different given the restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

What will Kathy Hilton offer?

Kyle Richards has dropped hints that her sister has plenty to offer on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She has likely been pushing for her addition to the show for a while, but the exits of Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards left a huge vacancy, and a name like Kathy Hilton will bring plenty of attention.

It is rumored that Kathy has a grand sense of humor. If that is the case, this could be a very fun and light-hearted season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After last year’s drama, viewers are looking forward to getting back to the basics of what the housewives used to be about.

Along with the addition of Kathy Hilton, Crystal Kung Minkoff was confirmed as being a full-time housewife for Season 11. The two of them will join returning wives Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley. Sutton Stracke will remain in the “friend of” role for Season 11 as well.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently filming Season 11 and will return in 2021.