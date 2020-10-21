Brandi Glanville takes aim at Sutton Stracke for siding with Denise Richards in recent RHOBH cheating drama

Brandi Glanville may not get another chance to stir things up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but that doesn’t mean she can’t stir the pot off the show.

The outspoken blonde has her own podcast, and she’s not afraid to use it to talk smack about her former castmates.

After Brandi made an appearance in Season 10 of the show, she dropped a bomb that would take over the rest of the season.

The mom-of-two alleged that she had an affair with Denise Richards, which caused a huge rift within the cast.

The Bold and the Beautiful actress denied Brandi’s claims.

Some of the cast sided with Brandi while others took Denise’s side in the she said/she said.

New housewife Sutton Stracke sided with Denise, and Brandi has a word or two for the rookie.

Brandi tells Sutton to “be quiet”

During an episode of her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, the 47-year-old delved a little bit into her RHOBH journey.

As Brandi discussed the dramatic season and the friendships she still has with the cast, it became clear that she and newbie Sutton Stracke are on rocky ground.

“I’m friendly with Sutton – we have a mutual best friend,” Brandi shared.

However, the former RHOBY alum had a bone to pick with Sutton. “She decided to go on Denise’s side because that’s the side the public was taking. She kinda talks a little sh*t. With all the sh*t that I know about her, she should be quiet.”

Although most of the season centered around the scandal involving Brandi and Denise, Brandi did not get a chance to say her piece at the reunion.

Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen later taped a one-on-one interview with Glanville so she could tell her side of the story.

Despite bringing all the drama last season, it doesn’t seem as if Brandi will return for Season 11- Brandi admitted that she has not heard from the network.

Brandi wants resolution with Denise

During the episode, Brandi spoke about whether she would ever talk to Denise Richards again.

“You know what? I would. I want to have closure and resolution and I want her to understand why I said what I said, and how I felt for the nine months leading up to that,” shares Glanville.

“I want to definitely make her understand a little bit, but she does not, in any way shape or form, want to see me.”

Brandi also explained that being axed from the reunion was “kind of devastating” and made her feel “expendable.”

However, at this point, the former RHOBH alum is ready for bigger and better things.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.