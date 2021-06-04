RHOBH viewers are absolutely obsessed with Kathy Hilton and her hilarious quirks

Kathy Hilton has quickly become a RHOBH fan favorite. Pic credit:Bravo

We’re only three episodes into Season 11 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and newbie Kathy Hilton has already become a fan favorite, a national treasure some would say.

The hilarious and quirky sister of OG Kyle Richards is a refreshing addition to the cast and a much different character than many of us imagined the socialite would be.

So far Kathy has managed to give us some memorable moments that made us laugh out loud several times and fans are officially stanning her on social media.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kathy Hilton is hilarious

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie truly is the gift that keeps on giving, but then again Garcelle Beauvais did reveal some time again that Kathy was hilarious. As a matter of fact former Housewife Teddi Mellencamp also told us that the mom-of-four was going to be TV gold and she was right.

We first got a glimpse into Kathy’s personality at Dorit’s party in episode 2 when the 62-year-old went to greet Garcelle, mistaking her for her own sister Kyle. The hilarious moment caught everyone by surprise because, well, Garcelle and Kyle look absolutely nothing alike. Kathy later admitted that she was pretty much blind and couldn’t really see anything, which was even funnier.

Another laughable moment came courtesy of their cast trip to Lake Tahoe when Kathy told Kyle her fan wasn’t working, as it turns out the fan was working just fine, it just needed to be plugged into the socket. No seriously, we’re not making this up.

Adding to her charm is the fact that the socialite is not playing by anyone’s rules but her own. Kathy proved just that during a game of “Two truths and a lie” where she decided to share three truths when it was her turn in the game. Kathy’s quirky personality is resonating with fans, and the fact that she doesn’t take herself too seriously is refreshing for viewers to see.

RHOBH fans are obsessed with Kathy Hilton

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie also gave us more funny tidbits in the latest episode as the cast continued their vacation in Lake Tahoe.

In one moment, Kathy confessed to mistakenly putting eardrops in her eyes and in another comical snippet, she casually stormed into Kyle’s room in the wee hours of the morning with her trusty fan and several pillows.

As Kyle attempted to fall asleep amid the madness, Kathy casually sipped her Redbull –which she admittedly thought was a soft drink — while eating chips and skimming through six newspapers. Like seriously, you really cannot make this up and fans are loving every moment of it.

Kathy Hilton coming into Kyle’s room at 1 in the morning with 8 pillows, a fan, a Red Bull, chips and 6 newspapers is ICONIC #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/70I8pgEcHc — Reality Wine Down Podcast (@realitywinedown) June 3, 2021

Honestly would’ve never seen myself seeing Kathy as the GOAT but she is one upping herself every ep she is goldddd#RHOBH pic.twitter.com/JD4THVgUK8 — Ramona's Left Eyeball 👁 (@ramonaslefteye) June 3, 2021

Pic credit:@takeyourzoloft/Twitter

How you feel about Kathy’s role on the show, does she make a great fit?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.