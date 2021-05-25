RHOBH spoilers: Kyle Richards is relieved that her relationship with sister Kathy Hilton is back on track

Kyle Richards is relieved about improved relationship with sister Kathy Hilton. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/admedia

Kathy Hilton recently made her debut on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Kyle Richards couldn’t be happier.

The sisters have had their share of ups and downs over the years and Kyle has dished about some of their issues on past episodes of the show. In 2018 the OG got very emotional during a screening for her now debunked TV show American Woman which was loosely based on her life growing up.

Before the show even made its debut Kyle revealed that it was causing tension with her sisters who didn’t want their unconventional upbringing shared with the world.

At the time the OG confessed that Kathy had even stopped speaking to her because of the show but these days Kyle is relieved that things have drastically improved between them.

Kyle talks about improved relationship with sister Kathy

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle opened up during her confessional about her relationship with Kathy.

In the clip, Kathy and Kyle share a moment during their first cast trip of the season and the love between the two sisters is evident as they talked about their husbands. But most of all the 11-season cast member is excited and relieved to be on this new journey with Kathy after years of tensions between them.

“My favorite thing about having Kathy back in my life is just the relief. The anxiety and the depression that I felt with not speaking to my sister for so long really affected me a lot,” confessed Kyle. “We’ve gone through many different problems and we have finally worked through them. I’m just happy to have her in my life again.”

Kyle was worried about her relationship with Kathy

It’s great to see the sisters getting along so well on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because at one point Kyle was worried about how the show would impact their relationship.

While the 52-year-old admitted that she was happy about Kathy’s role on the long-running Bravo series she wondered if it would affect their newly mended sisterhood like it did with her sister Kim Richards.

“Things really deteriorated during Kim’s time on the show. Kyle doesn’t want to see that happen again,” shared a Star insider. “Kyle and [Kathy] have worked hard to get their relationship to a good place, and Kyle fears Housewives is going to upset that dynamic, even though it’s good for the show.”

Despite Kyle’s fears, the sisters appear to be tighter than ever so far, let’s hope they can keep it that way.

Do you think RHOBH will cause tensions between Kathy and Kyle?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.