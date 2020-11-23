Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards reportedly feels threatened by her sister and new fellow cast member Kathy Hilton.

An insider close to the family spoke with Life & Style magazine about how their family drama is already fueling the drama on RHOBH.

“There’s definitely been a clash of egos while filming,” an insider noted in the latest print issue of the magazine. “Kathy is a big personality and Kyle is petrified she’ll try to steal her thunder. The sibling rivalry is already intense and it’s bound to get worse!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The source says that Kyle doesn’t want to lose her “Queen Bee” position on RHOBH to her sister, but Kathy appears to be giving her a run for her money.

“Kyle is controlling and when she senses she’s losing power, she freaks out,” the source added. “But Kathy won’t tolerate anyone bossing her around, especially her younger sister. She does what she wants, when she wants.”

Family drama

Family drama has been a common theme on RHOBH. Kim Richards, Kyle’s sister, was also on the reality TV show for five seasons.

Viewers watched their tumultuous relationship play out on TV for years.

According to the source, Kim will appear in a few episodes during this upcoming season, and fans will be able to witness the ultimate family feud between three sisters.

“Kim is expected to make an appearance or two on season 11, just like she has on other seasons,” the source stated. “All three sisters constantly argue and will go for months without speaking, but Kyle and Kim are getting along at the moment and Kyle expects Kim to take her side with the Kathy situation. The producers are ready for it. The bigger the family drama, the higher the ratings!”

Kyle hopes that Kim will side with her but the two haven’t always gotten along. With the three women’s rocky family dynamic, it seems like anything could happen.

Kyle’s reaction to Kathy joining the show

While Kyle appears to be nervous about Kathy stealing her spotlight, she put on a brave face when Kathy was announced as an RHOBH cast member.

“I think it would be interesting and fun,” Kyle told Us Weekly when rumors involving casting Kathy initially surfaced. “I feel like it’d be an adventure, and people know from watching the show that we’ve gone through some rough times together but we’re great. We talk every day, many times a day, and we laugh. And so, I think it’d be fun.”

It seems as if filming has already had a negative impact on their relationship.

Viewers will have to wait to see who wins this “clash of egos.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus at Bravo.