Days of our Lives Beyond Salem: Here’s everything we know ahead of premiere

The wait for Days of our Lives spin-off Beyond Salem is almost over. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives Beyond Salem will drop on Peacock next week, launching the hit soap opera’s first original spin-off series.

The NBC daytime drama has had a couple of digital series, like Chad & Abby in Paris and Last Blast Reunion. Beyond Salem is the first limited series that reunites current and former cast members for a long weekend filled with action and mystery.

There’s quite a bit of information surrounding Days of our Lives Beyond Salem, so here’s everything we know ahead of the show’s premiere.

What is Beyond Salem and who’s in it?

Days is pulling out all the stops for its first original limited series.

The story revolves around The Alamainian Peacock, which was stolen in 1991. Its jewels have now fallen into the hands of some bad people. If the gems aren’t found, it could have disastrous effects on the good people of Salem.

Fan favorites Billie (Lisa Rinna) and Shane (Charles Shaughnessy) are on the case with newcomer Kyle Graham (Peter Porte). Their search to find the relic in time takes them all over the world encountering some old friends.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Current Days of our Lives cast members kick off the story with their travels. Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) celebrate their honeymoon in New Orleans, while Chad (Billy Flynn) takes a much-needed vacation to Phoenix to visit friends.

Thanks to Shane seeking out John (Drake Hogestyn) for help, he and Marlena (Deidre Hall) are off to Zurich. Plus, Paulina (Jackée Harry) plans a surprise vacation to Miami for Abe (James Reynolds), Lani (Sal Stowers), and Eli (Lamon Archey).

Rounding out the new Days of our Lives series is several former cast members that fans have missed. Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna (Leann Hunley) are also thrown in the mix when they head to Zurich to help out Austin (Austin Peck) and Carrie (Christie Clark), who are having marital problems.

Phoenix wasn’t a random location that Chad chose to visit. Chad hangs out with Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Zach Tinker). The three men have an intense encounter with Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) that erupts into a fight.

Last but not least, Kristen, this time played by Eileen Davidson, is featured in the new jewel mystery. Anything goes with Kristen, so fans should expect her to be up to no good.

When and where to watch Beyond Salem?

Those who want to watch Days of our Lives Beyond Salem will need to have Peacock. The new original series is only airing on streaming service as of now.

Beyond Salem premieres on Monday, September 6, with new episodes dropping daily on Peacock until Friday, September 10. Yes, it’s a week-long must-see event for die-hard Days fans.

There you have it, Days of our Lives fans—the down low on the new spin-off Beyond Salem.

Beyond Salem premieres on Monday, September 6 on Peacock.