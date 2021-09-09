Dorit Kemsley net worth 2021: How much is the RHOBH star worth and where did she get her wealth?

Dorit Kemsley has a net worth to support her designer duds. Pic credit: Bravo

Dorit Kemsley is one of the more wealthy cast members on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She shares a combined net worth with her husband, Paul Kemsley, or PK, as he is more lovingly called. Despite that, she had done a lot for herself to build up what she brought to the table.

In short, Dorit has the money to back up the designer outfits she stuns with on RHOBH. She may not be Kathy Hilton rich, but she is up there with the more elite crowd, especially with the Season 11 group of women.

What is Dorit Kemsley’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dorit Kemsley has a net worth of about $50 million. That is combined with that of her husband, PK.

With money like that, all of the designer clothing Dorit wears is a drop in the bucket. She has an extensive closet, one that has been featured on RHOBH several times. Her home is always well-kept, and she drives nice vehicles.

While Dorit Kemsley doesn’t necessarily throw her money around, she is one of the more pretentious housewives. Etiquette is also something she takes seriously, and she isn’t afraid to point out the wrong stemware if given the opportunity.

How did Dorit Kemsley get her money?

For her portion of the $50 million net worth, Dorit Kemsley brings in money from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She debuted during Season 7 of the show, with Lisa Vanderpump being her way into the group. While they are no longer friends, Dorit has remained on the series for five consecutive seasons. Her salary is unknown, but she could easily be making upwards of $250,000 per season.

There is also her company, Beverly Beach. Dorit has done a lot of pushing her own products on the reality show, which has helped to pique interest. She also put out her own dress line with Nektaria, which was shown on RHOBH recently.

PK brings his real estate dealings to the table. The couple has bought and sold properties before, but he isn’t a fancy real estate guy. Being a manager is where he really shines. PK manages Boy George, who has appeared on the show several times, and soccer legend Pele. His company is NIXXI Entertainment.

It may not look like Dorit Kemsley has the money to put up against some of the other ladies, but she does.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.