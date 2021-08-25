RHOBH spoilers:Garcelle Beauvais curses at Dorit Kemsley, storms out during tense conversation

Dorit Kemsley faces off with Garcelle Beauvais. Pic credit: Bravo

Dorit Kemsley has a bone to pick with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate Garcelle Beauvais and tonight she has plans to confront her.

However, things take a turn for the worse when Dorit brings up Erika Jayne during her conversation with Garcelle, and in a sneak peek for tonight’s episode the actress gets so upset she storms out.

Garcelle and Dorit have had a few tiffs since the season started, but last week was the final straw for Dorit after Garcelle called her out during the cast holiday party.

The week prior, the group had met up without Erika and shared their concerns about the allegations being made about the Painkiller singer and her estranged husband Tom Girardi. However, Dorit later changed her tune when she was face-to-face with Erika and Garcelle called her out for that.

Dorit thinks the actress has it out for her and in tonight’s episode, things go left when they try to hash things out.

Dorit Kemsley calls out Garcelle Beauvais

You can expect a very tense moment between Dorit and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate Garcelle when the show airs tonight.

During brunch with the group, the mom-of-two accused the Haitian beauty of taking jabs at her.

“What do you think those jabs were that you’re calling jabs? that’s me telling you, I told you straight to your face,” said Garcelle.

Kyle Richards then chimed in, “I think she’s saying that’s a passive-aggressive way instead of saying, ‘Dorit, you know, let people have their word in.'”

The conversation was in reference to claims by most of the women that Dorit talks a lot and doesn’t allow her friends to speak. In a past episode, Garcelle even referred to her as long-winded.

“It’s not just me Garcelle, you do it to a lot of people,” continued Dorit.

“Are you gonna speak to everybody? Are you gonna speak on behalf of everybody?” retorted Garcelle.

Garcelle Beauvais curses at Dorit Kemsley and storms out

As the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars continued to hash things out Dorit remarked, “I’m making an observation from last year, I’m making an observation from this year.”

She continued, “And so now that I’m on the receiving end, I start to think, ‘Well gee she had a problem with Kyle’ and then what you did in Palm Springs…”

“F**k you with that,” interjected Garcelle– when Dorit brought up the subject of Palm Springs–referring to the tense moment between Garcelle and Erika.

“F**k you with that! you know exactly what happened in Palm Springs,” continued Garcelle.

“I don’t actually know,” responded Dorit.

“Yes, you do! Yes, you do. F**k you for bringing that up!” said Garcelle who continued to curse as she grabbed her bag and stormed off.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.