Lisa Rinna net worth 2021: How much is the RHOBH star worth and where did she get her wealth?

Lisa Rinna’s net worth in 2021 has become a topic of interest as her lavish lifestyle continues to be featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

News that Lisa was reprising her role of Billie Reed on the Days of our Lives spin-off, Beyond Salem, has also added fuel to the fire of fans wanting to know the RHOBH star’s worth. Yes, with two TV shows on right now, Lisa continues to be one hot topic.

How much is RHOBH star Lisa Rinna worth in 2021?

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know Lisa is not hurting for money. The brunette beauty has spent nearly three decades working in Hollywood and 24 years married to actor Harry Hamlin.

Lisa isn’t as wealthy as Dorit Kemsley, but she has done quite well for herself. Many jobs in showbiz, fashion, and reality television have helped Lisa create a very lucrative portfolio.

Drumroll, please! According to online sources, Lisa Rinna’s net worth in 2021 is $10 million.

It should come as no surprise to anyone that Lisa is a millionaire. Lisa has no problem showcasing her lifestyle on RHOBH, including her Beverly Hills mansion that music producer Quincy Jones once owned.

Where did Lisa Rinna get her wealth?

Several different career and business ventures have added to Lisa living the good life.

Lisa got her big break in Hollywood on Days of our Lives in 1992 when she originated the role of Billie Reed. The talented actress played the role from 1992-1995, 2002-2004, 2012-2013, and a brief return in 2018.

Another pivotal role for Lisa was playing Taylor McBride on Melrose Place from 1996-1998. Other acting stints on Lisa’s resume include Veronica Mars, Entourage, CSI, and The Middle, to name a few.

Reality television has added to Lisa’s success, too, and not just RHOBH. Lisa has appeared on Dancing with The Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and The Celebrity Apprentice.

Plus, Harry and Lisa had their own reality TV show in 2010. It’s part of the reason she was cast on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Talk show host is another thing Lisa had done to make money. Lisa went back to her soap opera roots to host Soap Talk with Ty Treadway from 2002-2006 on SOAPNET.

While that’s quite a list of endeavors Lisa has had to create her fortune, there’s even more. Lisa also loves fashion and beauty. Although her retail boutique Belle Gray has closed her fashion line, Lisa Rinna Collection is still going strong on QVC.

In 2020 Lisa launched her most recent business venture, Lisa Rinna Beauty, born out of Lisa’s infamous lips. The new line features lip kits designed to give everyone gorgeous lips that celebrate their differences.

Lisa Rinna is worth $10 million in 2021. Having a successful husband in Harry Hamlin has certainly added to Lisa’s fortune. Make no mistake though, Lisa has worked hard for her money too.

