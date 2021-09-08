Crystal Kung Minkoff net worth 2021: How much is the RHOBH star worth and where did she get her wealth?

Crystal Kung Minkoff’s net worth is a hot topic. Pic credit: Bravo

When Crystal Kung Minkoff joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers became interested in her lifestyle and how much money she had.

She is always dressed to the nines, keeping up with her castmates like Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais.

Crystal has a serious nature compared to the rest of her castmates and appears to have it all together. Her knack for throwing parties is incredible, and she didn’t disappoint when hosting Lisa Rinna’s launch party for Rinna Beauty.

What is Crystal Kung Minkoff’s net worth?

There are several guesstimates on what Crystal Kung Minkoff’s net worth is from various sites. The most accurate is between $750,000 and $1 million. That is where Exact Net Worth has The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star for her personal worth.

When you combine Crystal with her husband, Robert Minkoff, the net worth rises substantially. Adding his income and assets make the jump to $16 million. That is quite a jump, but that is because she married a man who is a successful director and producer.

Where does Crystal Kung Minkoff get her money?

Aside from being a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Crystal Kung Minkoff owns her own business. She co-founded Life Refreshed Real Coco with her husband and her brother, Jeff Kung. It is a plant-based product company, and while it hasn’t yielded a ton of money, the press from her being a part of RHOBH should help inch it along.

Speaking of the Bravo show, Crystal is said to be earning roughly $100,000 for Season 11. It has been low-key for her, though the incident between her and Sutton dragged on several episodes.

Other entrepreneurial ventures help add to the net worth, but being married to Robert Minkoff is probably the biggest jump. He is a very successful producer and director, having worked on The Lion King, Stuart Little, and many more movies.

The couple lives in a sprawling estate and they enjoy spending time with friends and entertaining at their home. Crystal is one of the more laid-back RHOBH ladies, which is refreshing for some viewers. She was brought into the fold because of Kathy Hilton, as the two have done charity work together.

So many opportunities have been offered to Crystal Kung Minkoff, and she has been making the most of what life has in store for her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.