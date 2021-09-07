Sutton Stracke net worth 2021: How much is the RHOBH star worth and where did she get her wealth?

According to Lisa Rinna, Sutton’s mega-rich, but is she as wealthy as the RHOBH stars want fans to believe? Pic credit: Bravo

Sutton Stracke’s net worth 2021 has become one hot topic among The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans.

How much is the RHOBH star worth, and where did she get her wealth are two questions viewers keep asking about Sutton as Season 11 winds down. After two seasons on the Bravo show, fans have become quite intrigued with Sutton and her extravagant lifestyle.

There’s no question Sutton brings drama, bold fashion choices, and a lifestyle most people can’t imagine living. From traveling in private jets to custom-made designer outfits, money is no object for Sutton. The real Housewives of Beverly Hills starlet Lisa Rinna likes to boast about Sutton’s wealth saying “she’s rich.”

Considering all of the ladies on RHOBH have money, one can’t help but wonder what makes Sutton’s wealth stand out to Lisa. After all, Kathy Hilton joined the show for Season 11, and she’s uber-rich.

Let’s find out just how rich Sutton is and where she got her money.

Sutton Stracke net worth 2021

According to several online sources, Sutton Stracke’s net worth in 2021 is $2.5 million, which is a shockingly low number given her lavish lifestyle. Sutton, for sure, is worth more than that amount, especially since her ex-Christian Stracke is loaded.

Christian is the global head of credit research for PIMCO, a global fixed-income fund-management company. Simply put, Christian has a high-profile job in the financial world that keeps him and his family rolling in cash.

The Strackes were married for 16 years and have three children. They finalized their divorce in 2016. Although the divorce details have been kept private, Lisa told the other RHOBH ladies that Sutton was set for life after divorcing Christian.

Where did Sutton get her wealth besides her ex-husband?

Although Sutton claims not to like to discuss money, she has admitted her wealth comes from Christian. When Garcelle Beauvais pressured her about how she became so wealthy, Sutton declared her ex did very well in the financial world.

Sutton has a few real estate properties, including a Bel-Air mansion that certainly raises her net worth. Plus, she owns a very exclusive and high-end boutique she named after herself.

The website for SUTTON describes the store as “all the things I love and know into a retail concept that will be CONSTANTLY EVOLVING. I promise neither the client nor the shop owner will ever be bored.”

Then there is her forte into reality television on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Sutton earns a per-episode fee just like all her costars. Bravo doesn’t reveal the stipend, but it is safe to say the ladies aren’t working for chump change.

All in all, Sutton Stracke has earned her wealth through her divorce, real estate, her boutique, and becoming a housewife on RHOBH. Sutton’s net worth may be reported as $2.5 million. In reality, though, the amount is substantially higher but don’t expect Sutton to reveal the number ever.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.