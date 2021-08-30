Teddi Mellencamp defends ‘good friend’ Erika Jayne, blasts Sutton Stracke

Teddi Mellencamp is definitely Team Erika. Pic credit: Bravo

Teddi Mellencamp made her support of Erika Jayne very clear as recently on her podcast when she took aim at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Sutton Stracke and defended her former RHOBH castmate for being a good friend.

Teddi’s comments came via her own podcast, Teddi’s Tea Pod, when she decided to discuss what went down in the recent episode of RHOBH with guest Kyle Richards, where she was present despite no longer being a cast member on the show.

Teddi Mellencamp says Erika Jayne is a good friend

While talking about the current RHOBH drama, Teddi defended Erika Jayne, calling her a “good friend.”

Teddi explained, “Erika has always been such a good friend. She’s the first person to reach out if she knows you’re not feeling well or something’s going on, and she is such a good listener, and she gives great advice. But when it comes to her, she’s just not that open. So we want to be there to support her one million percent.”

Teddi’s comments came after the latest episode of RHOBH aired, in which the ladies all sat down with Erika Jayne, ready to pepper her with questions about Tom Girardi’s embezzlement case, allegations that she may have been involved, and how it might affect Erika’s friends.

After all, Erika Jayne has recently been hit with a $25 million lawsuit by the trustee overseeing Tom Girardi’s estate as they work to recoup money that they believe Erika should never have spent.

And while the plan was to confront Erika during the get-together, that’s definitely not what happened, as everyone but Garcelle seemed to chicken out.

But not before putting the heat on Sutton Stracke, making it known that she called everyone together — well, everyone minus Erika Jayne — in a prior meeting to discuss confronting Erika.

When she was backed in a corner and had to explain why she called the meeting, Sutton claimed she was worried about her reputation, not wanting the drama surrounding Erika Jayne to sully her businesses or her brand.

Erika lashed out at Sutton, calling her concerns “small town s**t” and calling it “so wack.”

Teddi Mellencamp takes aim at Sutton Stracke

While Teddi may have been getting a bit of revenge on Sutton for that time she called Teddi “boring,” it seems that the former RHOBH star did have a point when she talked about Sutton’s concern over her reputation.

“You don’t sign up for a reality television show if you’re worried about your reputation,” Teddi said. “You just don’t. Your reputation isn’t going up from being a Housewife.”

It seems that this podcast may answer Garcelle Beauvais’ question about why Teddi Mellencamp was even there on the episode, to begin with. It seems that she was there to stir the pot, which she’s done quite well with her latest podcast. She was able to defend Erika Jayne even when very few others have been willing to do so and take a shot at Sutton Stracke at the same time.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.