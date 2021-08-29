Erika Jayne hit with $25 million lawsuit amid Tom Girardi embezzlement case

RHOBH star Erika Jayne is being sued for $25 million. Pic credit: Bravo

Erika Jayne told her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates in a past episode that things were gonna get worse for her — and now it seems they have.

The reality television personality has been hit with a $25 million lawsuit by the trustee overseeing her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s bankruptcy case.

The recently disbarred attorney and his law firm Girardi Keese are accused of owing millions of dollars to past clients who are now trying to recoup what is owed to them.

We told this week how Girardi Keese is reportedly $101 million dollars in debt, and now Erika might have to repay a portion of that.

While the 50-year-old continues to maintain her innocence, it is alleged that her company EJ Global was used to spend over $25 million from the firm — the amount she’s now being sued for.

Erika Jayne sued for $25 million

In documents obtained by Page Six, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is accused of spending the money on an American Express bill and glam squad among other things.

The lawsuit alleges, “She attempts to create a distinction between handing her money directly versus paying all of her bills directly…the distinction, like her prior motion for reconsideration is meritless. Any payments made for her benefit are her responsibility.”

The trustee claimed that “it would be a miscarriage of justice if [she] was allowed to simply walk completely free of owing over $25,000,000 to the Estate.”

The suit adds that, “Erika signed all of her tax returns, numerous credit card slips, and was well aware of the money she spent on the Debtor’s credit cards and the Debtor’s payment of her personal expenses…Her feigned willful blindness and ostrich approach to these expenditures will do absolutely nothing to limit her liability.”

The trustee doesn’t just want Erika Jayne to repay the $25 million, they want interest added to that as well.

Erika Jayne’s lawyer hits back

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looks like she could well end up in a major battle in court.

Ronald Richards, the attorney representing the trustee, told Page Six that the lawsuit signifies “a come to Jesus moment” for Erika Jayne.

“The evidence is undeniable,” he said, “The law firm paid out over $25,000,000 in expenses which were approved and generated by one person, Erika Girardi.”

He added, “We are hopeful that Ms. Girardi comes down the mountain from a place of privilege and obscene wealth and returns some of these expenses so the former clients and creditors of this law firm can mitigate the horrific and unfair losses perpetrated by her husband and others.”

Jayne’s lawyer responded to the lawsuit by telling the media outlet in a statement, “Unfortunately, the amended complaint is another example of the trustee and her counsel jumping to conclusions without a full investigation, and bullying and blaming Erika for actions taken by Girardi Keese for which Erika does not have legal liability.”

They described the trustee as “overreaching” and said they would “say and do anything to hurt Erika, despite the law.”

“Erika will defend the case, and we will seek sanctions and all appropriate remedies for the claims brought in bad faith and without any legal merit,” they added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.