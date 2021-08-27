RHOBH: Sutton Stracke responds to Erika Jayne’s outburst in latest episode, says ‘she’s just trying to hurt me’

Sutton Stracke responds to faceoff with Erika Jayne in the latest episode. Pic credit: Bravo

Things got heated on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last week between Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne and there’s a lot more to come!

While fans have applauded Sutton for questioning Erika about the allegations being made about her – and her estranged husband Tom Girardi – Erika has certainly not enjoyed her castmate’s inquiry.

Last week, Erika found out that Sutton had called a secret meeting with the other women and voiced concern about certain inconsistencies in Erika’s story. While many of her castmates also shared concerns at the meeting, they quickly changed their tune when they were face-to-face with Erika, all except for Sutton.

So the next time the group came together the Southern Belle faced Erika’s wrath.

Sutton Stracke dishes on Erika Jayne’s outburst

Sutton opened up about the drama between her and Erika Jayne on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show.

Erika’s shocking outburst came during the launch party for Lisa Rinna’s beauty line during last week’s episode.

Erika was still fuming from the week prior when she found out that Sutton had consulted a lawyer and that she was concerned about her reputation due to being around Erika.

However, Erika lashed out at Sutton and claimed that her reasoning for not wanting to be around her is “small town s**t” and “so wack.”

During her chat on the After Show, Sutton opened duo about Erika’s comments.

“My thought is, ‘you’re also from a small town’ by the way,” said Sutton. “What she’s trying to say is ‘small town-small mind.’ I don’t know, she’s just trying to hurt me, lash out.”

RHOBH cast chimes in on Erika Jayne lashing out at Sutton Stracke

Some of the other Housewives also chimed in on Erika Jayne’s outburst during their chat on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show.

“Emotions are still at the peak, and again, this is still the time where things are being revealed everyday,” noted Crystal Kung Minkoff, who later added. “Those are like fighting words, you know, and I don’t think Sutton wanted to fight. I don’t think she wanted to have that argument that day, or at all.”

Newbie Kathy Hilton also shared her views on the matter and added, “I think she was just angry and at her tipping point and she’d had it and that’s how she felt.”

OG Kyle Richards also expressed, “Erika obviously was very upset ad hurt and probably embarrassed that somebody in our group would think like that. So she lashed out.”

The intense moment between Sutton and Erika played out last week and the two women will continue to clash as the season continues based on clips we’ve seen of upcoming episodes.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.