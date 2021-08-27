Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent slams RHOBH star Sutton Stracke as ‘fair-weather friend’

Lala Kent made it clear she is team Erika. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent appeared on a recent episode of Bravo’s Chat Room as a guest co-host. She let it all out, including the drama going down on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Erika Jayne’s divorce and Tom Girardi’s legal problems are the talks of the town, and each week, new details seem to come to light. Many viewers are tuning in to see how this plays out, and Lala is no exception.

However, viewers may be surprised to see where she stands regarding how some women are treating Erika Jayne as she deals with the shambles her life has become.

Lala Kent calls Sutton Stracke out on being a ‘fair-weather friend’

While talking about the situation between Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke on Bravo’s Chat Room, Lala Kent called the situation “stupid.”

She refers to Sutton making a big deal about associating with Erika and the ramifications being around her could bring to the blonde-haired beauty.

Kent said, “I agree with Erika. It’s like, don’t be a fair-weather friend.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She elaborated further while also slamming the RHOBH newbie, saying, “If I were in Sutton’s shoes and I knew that my sleeve was clean, I didn’t have any part of whatever was going on, have the feds pick up the phone. I have nothing to hide. They’re going to be real bored talking to me. Like, she’s my friend, but I don’t know what’s going on over there. So I don’t like Sutton’s stance on it.”

That opinion was similar to what Lisa Rinna was saying as well. The other RHOBH ladies fall between what Sutton said and where Lisa stands, though many voiced their concerns over the allegations hurled against their friend and co-star.

What is next for Lala Kent?

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 recently wrapped filming and viewers are excited to see what happens when the crew returns. Lala Kent welcomed her first child, Ocean, earlier this year, and co-star Scheana Marie welcomed a baby girl too.

Lala is living her best life, and she is all about giving her opinion. She knows the ladies from RHOBH as her boss and friend, Lisa Vanderpump, was part of the cast for several years.

Fortunately for Sutton, she won’t have to come into contact with Lala Kent anytime soon.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.