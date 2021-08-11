Vanderpump Rules cast goes full glam as they film Season 9 intros

The Vanderpump Rules cast recently filmed the intro for Season 9. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules wrapped filming recently and is rumored to air sometime this fall. And with filming coming to an end, the VPR cast has begun the final touches on promotion and preparation for the season — including filming their Season 9 intros.

The intro segment of the show kicks off every episode and has the cast decked out in full glam while the theme song “Raise your glass” performed by artist Dena Deadly plays throughout.

Recently, several Vanderpump Rules stars took to social media to share snippets from filming for their introductions, and suffice to say they went all out for their looks.

Vanderpump Rules cast films intros for upcoming Season 9

As fans eagerly await the premiere of Season 9, the cast has been diligent about sharing their lives on social media. And this includes giving their fans and followers sneak peeks at what to expect this upcoming season.

And despite the constant obstacles and prolonged hiatus thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it seems that the cast hasn’t let that put a damper on their excitement or the looks they’re serving for the show.

Lala Kent’s fiance, film director and producer Randall Emmett, shared a snap of the ladies looking glam. The photo included his fiancee Lala, of course, alongside Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, and Charli Burnett.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Over on Ariana’s own Instagram page, she shared a couple of fun pictures with the leading lady herself, Lisa Vanderpump.

The first picture is adorable and certainly Instagram-worthy. The second was a fun shot of them again with co-star Raquel Leviss making a silly face in the background.

She jokingly captioned the post, “swipe for a sur-prise.”

Scheana also posted to her Instagram Stories with short video clips from the day which included herself and her fiance, Brock Davies.

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

She then panned over her shoulder where Ariana and boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, were taking selfies behind her.

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

Vanderpump Rules stars show off full glam looks

As if it wasn’t enough to show fans some behind-the-scenes clips from intro filming, the cast also shared close-ups of their full glam makeup looks too.

Raquel Leviss was glowing with soft curls framing her face and a neutral look to go alongside her blue dress.

Katie Maloney-Schwartz also shared her look, which was similar neutral makeup to Raquel and a curly hairdo with a side part.

If these are the looks the Vanderpump Rules cast is serving just for their Season 9 introductions, it’s an easy assumption that they’ll bring the same drama to the season’s episodes.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.