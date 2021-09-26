Erika Jayne takes credit for juicy 4-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion

Erika Jayne takes credit for the RHOBH reunion length. Pic credit: Bravo

Erika Jayne is taking responsibility for the lengthy upcoming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

Andy Cohen revealed to Jimmy Fallon that the RHOBH reunion this year would be four parts. It was a big deal, and when The Tonight Show tweeted the conversation between the men, it garnered plenty of attention.

Once she caught wind of it, Erika Jayne quoted the tweet and wrote, “Now what would make it 4 parts?? Me.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 4-part reunion

It has only been a few weeks since Andy Cohen and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies sat down to film one of the most-anticipated reunions yet.

This has been a season full of ups and downs while also plagued with legal drama.

While the season was filming, Erika Jayne filed for divorce from her husband of several years, Tom Girardi. The ladies found out about this news while they were filming, and from there, more and more information was made available in the press.

Now what would make it 4 parts?? Me. https://t.co/qJfdx1X8Z8 — Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) September 25, 2021

Much of what is being shown this season on RHOBH centers around Erika Jayne and the ladies’ reactions and thoughts about what is happening in her private life.

So naturally, Erika would take credit for the 4-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, given everything she has dealt with and experienced while filming this season.

What will the RHOBH reunion entail?

Andy Cohen has already promised that he asked Erika Jayne the hard questions and revealed that she did answer them. While much of the RHOBH reunion likely focused on her and what she did and did not know regarding Tom Girardi and the accusations against him, some other issues are happening as well.

Garcelle Beauvais will be facing some drama at the reunion as well. She is put in the hot spot, but viewers can count on her not backing down.

She has been vocal about her feelings of being the odd man out in the group of women. There was also a misunderstanding with Erika when she revealed that Tom calls her daily, not realizing that the conversation was supposed to be private.

There will also be some confrontations The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers have been anticipating. As Erika Jayne has watched the season back, she has seen the conversations and confessionals made about her. She even weighed in about seeing Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley and their husbands mock her.

A lot of ground will be covered on the 4-part reunion, so be sure to tune in for all of it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.