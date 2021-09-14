RHOBH reunion spoilers: Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna fight and it’s all because of Erika Jayne

Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna argued over Erika Jayne at the reunion. Pic credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Get ready for an intense faceoff between Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna when the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs in a few weeks. Their fight was all because of controversial castmate Erika Jayne and the drama surrounding her and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

A few weeks ago, Erika lashed out at Garcelle for spilling the beans to the other women after revealing that Tom had been calling her since their split. The 50-year-old had asked for the conversation to be kept private, but Garcelle was out of earshot when she made the request.

However, that incident was the premise for Lisa and Garcelle’s altercation at the reunion.

Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais went at it during reunion

The tea has been spilled about what we can expect at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, and one duo that went head to head is Lisa and Garcelle.

A source told Hollywood Life that these costars “went at it” during the sit-down and that there was “a lot of fighting and yelling” between them.

The insider revealed that Lisa and Garcelle “went at each other hard…[Lisa and Garcelle’s fight was one of] the most dramatic moments of the reunion. There was a lot of fighting and yelling that’s been brewing between them all season, and it came out.”

As for what Lisa and Garcelle were fighting about, well, it was Erika Jayne who Lisa has been fiercely defending amid her legal drama. During the reunion, Erika’s tiff with Garcelle a few weeks ago was brought up. Lisa felt that despite Garcelle’s claim that she didn’t deliberately spill the beans about what Erika had told her, she felt differently.

The source revealed that Lisa felt Garcelle wanted to get a reaction out of Erika, so she purposely told the other women about Tom’s phone call to Erika after asking her to keep it between them.

The RHOBH reunion was heated

Andy Cohen also spilled some tea about the recently taped Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, and not surprisingly, Erika was in the hot seat.

The Bravo head honcho noted that the viewers sent in some great questions for Erika, and she answered them all. He also confessed that the RHOBH star broke down in tears, and so did a few other cast members.

Andy didn’t reveal who else cried at the reunion, but it’s likely that Sutton Stracke is one of them. The Southern Belle has a lot to hash out with her castmates, and things are bound to get emotional when she faces off with Erika during the sit-down.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.