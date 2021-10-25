RHOBH star Erika Jayne reportedly ‘nervous’ that her revelations on the show may come back to haunt her

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is reportedly “nervous” about her words being twisted but is staying for the paycheck. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has been “nervous” about how lawyers may use her footage from the show against her.

While Erika’s involvement with ex-husband Tom Girardi’s embezzlement lawsuits has created plenty of drama throughout the season, it has all come to a head during the RHOBH Season 11 reunion.

Andy Cohen vowed to put Erika “on a skewer” during the reunion and so far he hasn’t been holding back.

Erika hasn’t been either as she has had an answer for just about every question that came her way.

Now, a source told Us Weekly that Erika isn’t feeling so confident as Bravo hands over all its footage from the season to lawyers.

She is reportedly “nervous that her own words will be used against her in court.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite claims that Bravo has been protecting Erika in order to hold onto their ratings cash cow, the source stated that “no one at Bravo tried to protect Erika at any point.”

Why did Erika stay on RHOBH amid legal drama?

She claimed that she stayed with Tom because he had control over all of her money, and now the source is claiming that it’s the same reason she’s choosing to stay with Bravo despite how it might influence her time in court.

“Erika is worried about her finances,” the source explained. “Erika is worried about her words coming back to haunt her, but she has no choice since she needs the income from the show.”

RHOBH is reportedly rushing to start filming Season 12 to capture more of Erika Jayne’s legal drama in real-time.

The source stated that Erika will “demand a higher paycheck” going into Season 12.

Erika Jayne claims she had no access to her money when marrried to Tom Girardi

Much like she is relying on Bravo to maintain her lavish lifestyle, she claims that the same was true for her marriage with Tom Girardi.

Andy had asked Erika if she stayed with Tom despite his affairs “for the money.”

She replied, “You’re characterizing it as ‘for the money.’ I’m telling you I could not leave because I had no access to the money.”

Erika claimed that she handed over every paycheck that she made to Tom Girardi and that it was all kept at the firm.

This comes as Erika’s $25 million lawsuit approaches. She is being sued for her alleged involvement in Tom Girardi’s crimes against his clients.

Tom is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from his clients’ settlement funds.

Erika’s name was on several of the LLCs that were receiving portions of the stolen money.

Erika is also being accused of divorcing Tom in order to protect their assets as the lawsuits start piling in.

Erika denies all these claims and her arguments have been displayed for all to see on RHOBH.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.