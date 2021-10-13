RHOBH: Erika Jayne getting an increase on her $600,000 salary if she returns next season?

Erika’s worth on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has exploded after all the Season 11 drama. Pic credit: Bravo

Will The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne get an increase on her $600,000 salary if she returns next season? That’s the question on RHOBH fans’ minds as Season 11 comes to an end, and speculation that Season 12 will begin filming any day heats up.

It has been a roller coaster ride of a season for Erika, thanks to her legal troubles that also involve her soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Girardi.

Erika has faced criticism from the other ladies, especially Sutton Stracke, over exactly what she knew about Tom’s financial drama. Even Tom has inundated that Erika knew something about his financial dealings ahead of the various lawsuits.

Season 11 has brought so much drama that the reunion show is four parts, which Erika has taken full credit for since a lot of it is about her. In the trailer, host Andy Cohen comments that he knows Erika makes a very good salary on the show.

The remark got the rumor mill buzzing about Erika’s current salary and how it will increase next year thanks to Erika carrying the current season.

Will Erika Jayne get an increase on her $600,000 salary for RHOBH Season 12?

Bravo has struck ratings gold with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11. Thanks to Erika’s legal woes and her willingness to speak about them on camera, RHOBH has scored the highest ratings ever in the series history.

There’s no question Andy, an executive producer on the show, and Bravo will milk the storyline for all it’s worth. However, it won’t come cheap.

Erika was reportedly paid $600,000 for Season 11 after she agreed to allow Bravo to feature Tom’s embezzlement scandal. Erika knows her story has taken the show to a whole new level and is ready to cash in on it.

An insider close to the show revealed to Us Weekly that Erika intends to “demand a higher paycheck” to allow her story to continue during Season 12. Odds are Andy and Bravo will do whatever it takes to keep Erika and the financial drama going on as long as possible. Both have proven to be moneymakers.

Will Erika return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12?

While Season 11 has been a huge success, it hasn’t been an easy one for Erika. She has been put through the wringer for sure, so Erika could decide not to return. That’s highly unlikely, though.

Erika has been a fixture on the RHOBH since Season 6. She’s not going anywhere. Plus, the Pretty Mess author can capitalize on the show’s mega-success, which means making bank.

What could prevent Erika from coming back is if Bravo won’t pay her what she demands. As of now, Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members has not been confirmed.

All signs point to Erika Jayne returning to RHOBH for Season 12 and her getting a large pay increase to come back.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.