Crystal calls Erika Jayne’s RHOBH fight with Sutton ‘intense,’ explains why she didn’t want to get involved

Crystal felt unsafe inserting herself into the Sutton and Erika drama during Season 11 of RHOBH. Pic credit: Bravo

Crystal Minkoff calls Erika Jayne’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fight with Sutton Stracke intense. She also explains why she didn’t want to get involved in the feud.

Season 11 of RHOBH has primarily focused on Erika and her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s legal troubles. Sutton expressed her fear of somehow being guilty by association because of her connection to Erika.

The comments Sutton made to Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards got back to Erika. Sutton and Erika had a heated fight at a dinner party, leaving the rest of the cast in an awkward and super uncomfortable situation.

Crystal calls Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke RHOBH fight intense

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Crystal shared her thoughts on the argument.

“Watching Erika yell at Sutton, I might’ve left myself, had that happened to me. But this is, like, real stuff. It wasn’t silly fighting. This was really intense [with] the legalities of things,” Crystal expressed.

She also explained what held her back from getting in the middle of the argument. The RHOBH star didn’t feel safe inserting herself into the dramatic situation.

“There was a lot going on, so maybe that’s probably why I was more quiet. To insert myself into such a heavy topic felt unsafe for me as well,” Crystal shared with the weekly magazine.

Crystal understood both Sutton and Erika’s sides

While Crystal disagreed with how the fight went down, she understood where both ladies were coming from.

“I understood both sides. That was the moment that I felt like I get why Erica felt that way. Because for me, if someone called me a liar, that is super damaging to my integrity [and] my family’s integrity,” Crystal shared with the weekly magazine.

As for where everyone stands today, that remains to be seen. Although Erika and Sutton did reach an understanding on the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, they are far from friends.

It was revealed this week that Sutton hired extra security while filming part of RHOBH Season 11 because of Erika’s situation. Erika has also taken credit for the four-part reunion show, which will no doubt be chock-full of drama.

Crystal Minkoff has weighed in on the heated dinner party fight between Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke. The Real Coco founder shared her hopes for Sutton and Erika to continue to move forward. After all, Crystal has managed to work past her issues with Sutton, but it wasn’t easy.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.