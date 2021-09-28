Sutton Stracke worried about Erika Jayne, hired security for remainder of RHOBH season

Sutton is going to great lengths to deal with the stressful environment caused by filming with Erika on RHOBH. Pic credit: Bravo

Sutton Stracke was so worried about Erika Jayne that she hired security for the remainder of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11.

There is no love lost between Erika and Sutton on RHOBH. Thanks to Erika’s legal woes with soon to be ex-husband, Tom Girardi, the drama between Sutton and Erika has become a full-on feud.

Tom and Erika’s legal issues have been a pivotal storyline this season. Over the past couple of weeks, several people, including Bethenny Frankel, have questioned Erika’s innocence in the financial scandal. Even Tom alluded to Erika knowing something about the legal drama before it broke.

Sutton Stracke hired security to film with Erika Jayne on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

As Season 11 begins to wind down, it’s been revealed that Sutton hired security to keep her safe from Erika amid their feud.

Sutton has not been shy when it comes to expressing her feeling about Erika and her legal troubles. Things got intense at a dinner party, where Sutton declared Erika’s divorce “looks fishy.” RHOBH fans know they had a heated exchange, with neither Erika nor Sutton was backing down.

Hollywood Life was first to drop the bombshell that Sutton was so unnerved about the Erika situation she hired private security. Sutton wanted extra protection while The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finished filming.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Sutton was afraid of Erika and the situation surrounding her. So much so that she requested security during the remainder of filming of RHOBH,” an insider close to the Bravo productions spilled to the website.

Yes, Sutton is that rich that she can afford her own private bodyguards.

Was Erika threatening Sutton?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies have all been on edge due to Erika’s high-profile legal issues. Not only are the rest of the cast tired of having their name dragged through the mud, but the constant fighting has become too much.

Sutton hiring security adds a whole new layer to the craziness. The Hollywood Life source shared Sutton wasn’t seriously afraid or even feeling super threatened by Erika.

However, Sutton was concerned enough about working with Erika following specific accusations that were made to have security around.

“The whole thing frightened her,” the unnamed source shared.

RHOBH Season 11 reunion will be in four parts. Yes, there is that much tea to spill. Sutton Stracke hiring security to finish filming the season amid Erika Jayne’s feud adds another layer of excitement to the upcoming reunion show.

Plus, Erika has already promised she will tell all at the sit-down.

Are you Team Sutton or Team Erika?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7 on Bravo.