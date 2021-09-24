Tom Girardi appears to claim Erika Jayne may have known about his legal trouble

Erika could find herself in more legal drama after Tom’s latest allegations. Pic credit: Bravo

Tom Girardi appeared to claim Erika Jayne may have known about his legal troubles. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continues to deny having any knowledge of Tom’s illegal activity, sparking a new war of words between the exes.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Erika and Tom, including accusations of embezzlement and bankruptcy case. There are even lawsuits accusing the former couple of having a sham divorce to hide financial assets.

Last spring, Tom was placed under conservatorship after his lawyer alleged Tom was having some issues with mental competence. Tom has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia, and he was moved into a Burbank facility in August.

As life gets more challenging for Tom, Erika has been sharing her story on Season 11 of RHOBH. Now Tom claims she may not be telling the entire story.

What did Tom Girardi say about Erika Jayne and his legal trouble?

On Thursday, Tom was caught by the paparazzi having lunch with a friend. According to PageSix, Tom could have just implicated Erika in all of his legal woes.

“Did Erika know anything?” one cameraman asked as Tom left a California restaurant.

Tom waited a minute before seeming to reply to the question with, “I think she does.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know that Erika has maintained her innocence in all the legal drama. Andy Cohen spilled that Erika tells all about her legal problems and divorce during the RHOBH Season 11 reunion show.

Tom Girardi is not the first to claim Erika Jayne knew about legal issues

There is no question that Tom and Erika’s legal troubles have been one hot topic.

Last week The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel dropped the bombshell that she knew about Erika and Tom’s financial troubles for almost four years. Bethenney insists she warned Andy trouble was brewing for the couple.

Erika’s attorney has denied all the accusations Bethenny made.

The other day RHOBH alum Camille Grammer shared she has known about what was happening with Tom and Erika since Andy’s baby shower in 2019. Camille declared another housewife was the one who spilled the tea to her.

Tom Girardi claiming Erika Jayne knew about his legal issues is just the latest in a long list of drama with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. Erika’s lavish lifestyle and extravagant storytelling on the Bravo show have been under fire too.

One thing is for sure. The Erika and Tom saga is far from over.

Do you believe Tom or Erika?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.