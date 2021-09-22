Camille Grammer confirms hearing about Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi in 2019 ‘at Andy’s baby shower’

Camille Grammer reveals she heard about Erika Jayne’s financial woes in 2019. Pic credit: Bravo

Camille Grammer is the latest housewife to reveal she had some indication about what was happening with Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi ahead of the 2020 bombshell that she filed for divorce and the subsequent lawsuits.

As this season of RHOBH plays out, Camille has weighed in on various aspects of the show. She has experience with these women, and despite not holding a diamond this season, her insight is appreciated by viewers.

Earlier this month, Bethenny Frankel revealed she was aware of some financial issues with Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne as far back as 2017. She talked about it on her podcast, and when it made rounds, Erika’s attorney called out the RHONY star for using his client for clout.

Camille Grammer reveals where she heard about Erika Jayne’s issues

On Twitter, Camille Grammer weighed in on the recently revealed reunion looks. One of the most notable comments in the thread was when Erika Jayne was compared to Mama June Shannon.

However, it was also then when a follower asked Camille if she had known about Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s issues, and that’s when she confirmed she had.

Pic credit: @thebravostan/Twitter

A housewife mentioned the issue at the baby shower, which was held in January 2019. It is possible that Kyle Richards or Lisa Rinna could have been the ones to say it. Both were in attendance, and Bethenny revealed she had told both women about what she knew.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Erika Jayne maintains her innocence

Despite all of the claims being levied against her, Erika Jayne has maintained that she did not know what was happening with Tom Girardi. Erika filed for divorce in November 2020, on Election Day.

She continued to film The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills while everything was happening, and as each episode airs, bits and pieces of information are revealed. Several of the other women have questions about what happened, and at this point, Lisa Rina is the only one who hasn’t wavered in her support.

Even though Erika Jayne keeps primarily quiet and maintains her innocence, not everyone is sure about it. Camille Grammer has her own opinions and knowing the women involved this season has helped with her commentary.

Which housewife talked about it at Andy Cohen’s baby shower? We may never know.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.