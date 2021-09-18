Erika Jayne compared to Mama June after Camille Grammer says she doesn’t like RHOBH reunion looks

After Camille Grammer commented on the RHOBH reunion dresses, Erika Jayne was compared to Mama June. Pic credit: Bravo/E!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion looks have been revealed after the recent and reportedly very dramatic filming for the end of Season 11.

But when RHOBH alum Camille Grammer shared her opinion of the RHOBH reunion looks, it was one of her followers who came out and compared Erika Jayne to another reality star, WEtv’s Mama June Shannon.

RHOBH fans react to unlikely reality TV comparison

With side-by-side photos, one RHOBH fan replied to Camille Grammer’s tweet comparing Erika Jayne and her reunion dress to Mama June and one of her more popular outfits.

Both women wore pink dresses with a deep v-neck, showing off a bit of cleavage. Erika’s dress was more “prom pink,” with long sleeves and a satin sheen. Mama June’s dress was more peachy with flutter sleeves and a skinny belt to show off her new (at the time) weight loss.

There were similarities between the women, like their bleach-blonde hair that is swept up and to the side into loose curls and subtle glam makeup. But that’s about where the similarities stopped, and naturally, some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans didn’t agree with the comparison.

Others couldn’t believe the shocking similarities, while there was even one claim that Erika Jayne’s look was contrived on purpose to give to promote an “innocent nature,” which very likely could be the case.

Comments ranged wildly from one person who said, “Oh no you didn’t…..lol” to another who made sure to comment on how beautiful Erika Jayne is.

Yet another commenter claimed, “Mama June actually looks better, tho.”

And another said, “OMG were they separated at birth? They could have been twins. LOL.”

Pic credit: @CamilleKenton/Twitter

More RHOBH reunion news

From what we’re hearing about the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, it’s going to be one for the books!

Andy Cohen has already said that Erika Jayne was in the hot seat and that she answered every question that was asked of her. Now, we’re all waiting for the reunion to air so we can see if he actually asked the questions that RHOBH fans want answered.

We’ve also heard that Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna get into a heated argument, reportedly as they battle over Erika Jayne and Lisa’s unwavering support of her friend.

This is definitely a can’t-miss reunion for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.