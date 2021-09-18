Erika Jayne’s attorney hits back at Bethenny Frankel after RHONY star’s claims about Tom Girardi

Erika Jayne’s attorney issued a statement about Bethenny Frankel’s comments. Pic credit: Bravo

Earlier this week, Bethenny Frankel discussed Tom Girardi’s legal issues on an episode of her podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel.

It caused quite a stir, making headlines all over the place. Bethenny also revealed that she warned Andy Cohen about had happened and even talked to both Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna about it.

But when Erika caught wind of things, she issued a statement through her attorney.

What did Erika Jayne’s attorney say?

In an exclusive statement to Page Six, Erika Jayne’s attorney, Evan Borges, came out swinging.

He said, “Erika has no knowledge of the alleged loans or the conversations referred to by Ms. Frankel, which even per Ms. Frankel, didn’t involve Erika.”

That was in response to Bethenny’s claims that Tom Girardi was indebted to her late boyfriend, Dennis Shields, for nearly a half-million dollars.

Borges went on to say, “To me, this is another example of people trying to throw dirt on Erika based on alleged conversations (this time, with an individual, Dennis [Shields], who I understand is deceased) where even the perpetrator of the gossip says Erika wasn’t involved.”

There have been plenty of accusations thrown about Erika Jayne’s alleged involvement and theories about what she did and didn’t know. This has been a hot topic on the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and these comments made by Bethenny added fuel to the already growing fire.

What’s next for Erika Jayne?

As of now, she has fulfilled her commitment to the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reunion was taped last weekend, and things reportedly got pretty intense between some of the girls.

Erika Jayne showed up and answered questions that were thrown her way. It seems Lisa Rinna is sticking by her side, but some of the other ladies have their doubts. And while the season is playing out, Erika is watching which “friends” really had to say as things played out in real-time.

Whether Erika will return for another season of RHOBH remains to be seen. This was a tough season for her, and with all of the legal issues and drama surrounding her affiliation and marriage to Tom Girardi, she may choose to walk away. However, it gives her a paycheck, so it might be worth sticking it out at least one more season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.