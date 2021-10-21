RHOBH viewers still don’t believe Erika Jayne after she’s put in the hot seat during Part 2 of the reunion

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers are not buying what Erika is selling. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers still don’t believe Erika Jayne after she was put in the hot seat during part two of the reunion.

Season 11 of RHOBH primarily focused on Erika, her divorce from Tom Girardi, and their financial troubles. The reunion is proving to be the Erika show, with occasional drama involving the other cast members.

Part one featured Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna facing off with Garcelle Beauvais, something The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans did not like. Part two focused a little on Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s childhood and Lisa Rinna discussing Amelia Hamlin’s break up with Scott Disick.

However, the reunion was the Erika show once again, as she tried to explain her side of the Tom drama.

RHOBH viewers don’t believe Erika Jayne

Erika didn’t earn any points with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers during part one of the reunion when she addressed Tom’s alleged victims. She didn’t fare any better during part 2 of the reunion with her many stories about her financial situation and marriage to Tom.

Twitter was ablaze as the reunion played out. It quickly became apparent that RHOBH fans are over Erika and her stories.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Honestly Erika sounds like the one who’s on a Loop here … 🙄 #RHOBHReunion #rhobh pic.twitter.com/VpvP9Ibz9w — culturama (@cult_urama) October 21, 2021

One user joked that host Andy Cohen doesn’t believe Erika’s stories, while another tweeted even her cast members don’t buy what Erika’s selling.

Even Andy looking doubtful with one of her "Stories." #RHOBH #RHOBHReunion pic.twitter.com/iENrL2OUUf — The Real Me (@BettyJMack) October 21, 2021

The face of a woman that ain’t buyin it Erika! #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/C8UCTxTCw8 — ISeeYouLaughingTho (@YouLaughingTho) October 21, 2021

There were several comments regarding Erika revealing that Tom had total control of her finances.

When Erika said she handed all of her pay checks to an elderly man #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/491ixWhHyb — Kimberly Arroyo (@nude_luna) October 21, 2021

“Hold on.” “You have to understand something.” For someone who is so capable of being assertive in front of her boss who is in charge of her last remaining reoccurring check, you would think she could figure out an ATM or how to open a personal bank account and leave. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/Lt3Ma1Up3Z — Martha (@BravoBeliefs) October 21, 2021

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans think Erika’s selfish

Social media has had enough of Erika and her storytelling. The one thing Twitter could agree on is that Erika is selfish. Erika also came across as pretty clueless, which is why people have no sympathy for her.

There it is. The reason most of us are struggling to empathize with her. This part right here. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/6mGcytXOHa — Martha (@BravoBeliefs) October 21, 2021

By Erika saying what Tom did for YEARSSSSS “may not be true” she is disrespecting every single victim that can’t afford their surgeries or anywhere to live while she is flying around the world in private jets. Get a clue, psycho. #RHOBHReunion #rhobh pic.twitter.com/Fqxzuwl4uU — Shah Fraudlet 2.0 (@tvescaper) October 21, 2021

Although Erika did an excellent job shedding tears as she told her story, the waterworks didn’t make RHOBH viewers soften towards the reality TV star.

While most of Twitter was slamming Erika, one user made a hilarious meme featuring Erika and Lisa. It was the perfect depiction of their friendship.

The look of approval…..#RHOBH

Erika: Did I play it off ok?

Lisa: Yes, yes you did…. pic.twitter.com/FrKoqwWzSL — Rita Reality (@RitaReality88) October 21, 2021

There are still two more parts left in the Season 11 reunion, which means so many more reactions from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans.

Erika Jayne is just getting started telling her side of the story regarding life with Tom Girardi. RHOBH Season 12 is slated to begin filming this month and will focus primarily on Erika’s legal woes.

Oh yes, the Erika story is far from over.

Are you Team Erika?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.