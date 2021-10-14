Erika Jayne finally addresses Tom Girardi’s alleged victims, RHOBH viewers take aim

Erika did nothing to win over RHOBH fans during part one of the four-part Season 11 reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Erika Jayne finally addresses Tom Girardi’s alleged victims, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers have taken aim at her.

The highly anticipated RHOBH Season 11 reunion kicked off with a bang. Andy Cohen wasted no time putting Erika in the hot seat over the many lawsuits facing her and Tom.

Although Erika and her trouble have been the focus of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, many questions remained unanswered. The reunion will supposedly answer those questions.

Kyle Richards has called Andy firing off questions at Erika during the reunion “relentless.”

Throughout Season 11 of RHOBH, Erika has maintained she didn’t know a thing about Tom’s financial dealings.

Erika has painted herself as one of Tom’s victims. Something fans have trouble accepting.

Tom has been accused of stealing millions of dollars from his clients. Erika and Tom also face a lawsuit claiming the couple embezzled money intended for victims of Lion Air Flight 610 through their divorce, which has been called a sham.

After declaring she sleeps just fine at night, Andy asked Erika about playing the victim in Tom’s legal drama.

“You know, there’s a lot of talk about me being cold. And a lot of talk about me not having empathy and sympathy. The truth is, I do. But I’m in an almost impossible situation. And anyone that has been wronged, I want them to be made whole,” Erika expressed.

When Andy asked Erika to confirm that she was talking about Tom’s victims, Erika did, and the way she addressed it has RHOBH fans up in arms.

“Yeah, I’m talking about the alleged victims of all of Tom’s alleged misdoings. And it’s important that people hear that from me,” she sternly stated.

What did RHOBH viewers say about Erika Jayne?

Twitter was on fire after Erika addressed Tom’s alleged victims and continued to come off as one hurt the most by his deceiving actions. Erika’s lack of empathy and the use of the term “alleged” victims had social media in a frenzy.

One user even called out just how tone-deaf Erika’s remarks were, which truly shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Another claimed that Erika is either innocent or a psychopath.

The way Erika Jayne addressed Tom Girardi’s victims has The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans coming for her.

It certainly won’t be the last time RHOBH viewers get in an uproar over something Erika said during the reunion. After all, there are still three parts left to air.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.