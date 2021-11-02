Who is Diana Jenkins? rumored newbie joining the RHOBH Season 12 cast

Who is Diana Jenkins? Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson/Bravo

Rumor has it there is a new friend joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 12 and her name is Diana Jenkins. So far nothing has been confirmed regarding the possible new cast member who would join the other diamond holders as a friend along with Kathy Hilton.

The new season has just started filming and Diana was spotted with the women during what appears to be their first event for the season. While you may not know Diana just yet, just know that she rubs shoulders with A-list Hollywood stars such as George Clooney, Scarlette Johansson, and Elton John.

She is reportedly close friends with singer Justin Timberlake as well.

Who is possible RHOBH newbie Diana Jenkins?

Diana Jenkins is now on everyone’s radar after she was caught filming with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast during a reported dinner party for Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin.

In a photo, which has been making its rounds on social media– Diana is seated next to Dorit Kemsley during the RHOBH star’s first public outing since Wednesday night’s home invasion.

Diane Jenkins seated next to Dorit Kemsley Pic credit: Backgrid

First of all, Diana’s real name is Sanela Diana Jenkins and she’s a former Bosnian refugee who grew up in a close-knit family with her parents and brother.

Diana escaped Bosnia for England leaving her family behind and, while away, her 17-year-old brother was later killed by paramilitaries.

Despite the tragedy, Diana eventually settled in London where she met her then-husband, Roger Jenkins. Roger is a British financier who was once the head of Barclay Bank’s tax division and was “the highest-paid banker in the City” at one point.

According to The Guardian at one point Roger was also “the highest-paid employee in an FTSE 100 company ever… reportedly earning more than £40 million a year.”

Diana Jenkins is a philantropist and entrepreneur

These days Diana resides in California– which would explain her ties to the other Beverly Hills Housewives. She might be close friends with fan-favorite Kathy Hilton because Diana was a guest at Paris Hilton’s bridal shower.

Roger and Diana were married for ten years and had two children before ending their marriage. Since her 2011 divorce, Diana has embarked on several business ventures including a line of intelligent energy drink businesses called Neuro–which has led to endorsements from Kim Kardashian.

The philanthropist and entrepreneur also has a bikini business and is partners with Will Smith in a film-distribution business.

Diana has two foundations, The Irnis Catic Foundation which is the largest of its kind in her home country of Bosnia, and the Sanela Diana Jenkins International Justice Clinic at UCLA.

As for her personal life, Diana is currently in a relationship with 34-year-old singer Asher Munroe and it seems the couple just welcomed a baby girl together.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.