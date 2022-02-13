Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke did not attend Erika Jayne’s hair launch amid latest RHOBH drama

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke are still feuding with Erika Jayne. Pic credit: Bravo

The fight between three Housewives wages on in Beverly Hills.

Erika Jayne and the Pretty Mess crew threw a small launch party last week for the new hair extension line Erika created. Her new business venture, called Pretty Mess Hair by Erika Jayne, was celebrated by friends and filming crew, but noticeably absent were costars Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

There has been both speculation and proof of a conflict between the three former pals, and this party all but solidified the crack in the group.

Erika starts a new business among an abundance of legal and financial woes

The RHOBH star is reportedly releasing the hair extension line to help restart her financial comeback, but the product has been blasted on social media, with many accusing her of overpricing the sets upwards of $600 per piece.

For her launch party on February 9, the pop star showed up in a short black embellished dress, and posed in front of a rack of different pieces from her new line.

After Jayne’s arrival, Lisa Rinna showed up shortly after followed by her other costars Dorit Kemsley and Crystal Kung Minkoff. There has been talk of a fracture in the friendship between Lisa and the popstar, but that appeared to have fallen by the wayside in order to support her friend.

New cast member Diana Jenkins also attended the party. Kyle Richards is off on-location shooting the latest Halloween film, but Garcelle and Sutton were not at the event.

Many of the ladies are on the outs this season

During a recent episode of The Real, Garcelle admitted that her friendship with Erika was not in a good place. After a rumored blowout, Garcelle and Sutton unfollowed Erika on Instagram, causing a lot of talk on social media.

It is no secret how Garcelle feels about Erika these days, as she explained why she unfollowed the singer on Instagram. Garcelle and her cohosts discussed the current headline about Tom Girardi allegedly buying diamond earrings with funds from trust accounts.

Garcelle said on a recent episode, “I would give up the diamonds quickly,” after being asked if Erika should return the earrings. Garcelle continued, “There’s so much more she could do, even if she’s not guilty of knowing everything Tom was doing.” According to Garcelle, one pair of diamond earrings less won’t hurt Erika, as “she is diamond-ed out. She’s got a lot.”

Garcelle and Sutton have become closer since Season 12 began filming, and fans think they are ganging up on Erika. Last month, fans discovered that Garcelle had unfollowed Erika, and Sutton did the same the next day.

The crew recently had a reportedly dramatic trip to Aspen to film for the show, but came together for a Rinna Beauty launch party.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the new season, which will surely focus on Erika, Garcelle, and Sutton’s friendships failing. Many viewers expected the new season to be dull now that Erika’s legal troubles are behind her, but it appears the drama is just getting started.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.