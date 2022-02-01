RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais called out Erika Jayne for not giving back expensive earrings

Garcelle Beauvais talked about her RHOBH costar Erika Jayne on The Real. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ drama is spilling all over.

Garcelle Beauvais hasn’t been shy about her questions regarding Erika Jayne and her legal woes. The two butted heads last season, and it looks like this season is going the same way.

Filming for RHOBH is ongoing, and Garcelle talked about some of what is happening with Erika on The Real, where she is a cohost.

Garcelle Beauvais talks diamonds and Erika Jayne

On a recent episode of The Real, Garcelle Beauvais and her cohosts weighed in on the current Erika Jayne headline about the diamond earrings that Tom Girardi allegedly bought with funds that were part of the trust accounts.

The RHOBH star said, “I would give up the diamonds, quickly.”

She went on to say, “There’s so much more that she could do just…even if she’s not guilty of knowing everything Tom was doing. This is a way of saying, ‘I have compassion for you.'”

Garcelle then mentioned when Erika Jayne shows up to work on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she is always “diamond out.”

One comment that showed where Garcelle Beauvais really stands is when she said, “She’s got a lot, so getting rid of those diamond earrings won’t hurt her.”

Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne RHOBH feud

Things have been dicey between Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne for quite some time. The two haven’t seen eye-to-eye, and when Garcelle questioned Erika, she didn’t take it lightly.

One of the biggest turning points for the RHOBH costars was when Erika confided in Garcelle and Crystal Kung Minkoff about Tom allegedly calling her daily. Garcelle told the rest of the women in front of Erika, after not hearing the blonde Housewife ask her to keep that between them. This was heavily discussed at the time and rehashed at the reunion. Crystal confirmed Garcelle didn’t hear Erika ask for privacy, though.

The RHOBH cast spent time in Aspen for their group trip, and more drama exploded between Garcelle and Erika. The Real cohost unfollowed her castmate on Instagram. What happened remains unclear, but speculation is it may have had to do with the legal issues that have been ongoing since Erika Jayne filed for divorce from Tom Girardi.

All of this will likely be discussed when the new season of RHOBH airs later this year. As of now, the women are still filming.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.