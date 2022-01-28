RHOBH: Garcelle and Sutton had an explosive fight with Erika Jayne before unfollowing her on social media

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke face-off with Erika Jayne. Pic credit: Bravo

Things are heating up between Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Erika Jayne as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars continue to film Season 12.

It was noticed that Garcelle and Sutton had both unfollowed Erika on Instagram following an explosive fight that occurred during filming.

There is still tension between the three women on the heels of Season 11, which was centered around Erika and the allegations being made about her now estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

Tom, and his law firm Girardi and Keese, are $101 million in debt after the embattled attorney was accused of stealing funds from his clients–including widows and orphans.

Erika has gotten backlash from viewers for the lavish lifestyle she lived while still married to the 82-year-old since it has come to light that the money he was spending allegedly belonged to his clients.

Erika Jayne had an explosive argument with Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais

Throughout Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, some of Erika’s castmates tried to find out how much she really knew about her estranged husband’s alleged illegal dealings.

Sutton was the main person who questioned a lot of things that Erika said, and the XXpen$ive singer lashed out at her costar because of that.

Garcelle had a tense moment with Erika as well after the 50-year-old told her that Tom Girardi was still contacting her following their split. Garcelle went back and told the other women what Erika had revealed, which caused a blowup between them.

Now it seems those issues have carried over into Season 12.

A source just revealed to Page Six that an “explosive” fight took place between Garcelle, Sutton, and Erika Jayne while filming a scene recently.

“Garcelle has been coming for Erika this season,” the source confessed. “A couple nights ago, while filming, they really got into it with each other.”

According to the insider, Erika confronted Garcelle after making some “hurtful” accusations against her, which turned into a verbal altercation that quickly got heated.

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke have unfollowed Erika Jayne on Instagram

They took their drama to social media after the altercation between the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars.

The source noted, “After that, Garcelle unfollowed Erika, and Sutton did the same.”

“Erika’s relationships with Garcelle and Sutton have hardly improved since last season, and this fight certainly didn’t help matters,” confessed a second insider. “Sutton and Garcelle have only gotten closer. So, it feels like Garcelle and Sutton have been ganging up on Erika.”

There will reportedly be a lot of two-on-one arguments among the cast when the show returns, but right now, they are still in the middle of filming.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.