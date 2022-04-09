Lisa Rinna asks if she’s the ‘villain,’ RHOBH fans respond

Lisa Rinna wonders if she’s the “villain” on The Rela Housewives of Beverly Hills. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is known for stirring the pot.

She likes to get her hands dirty and makes no bones about calling out what she sees fit.

With the release of the RHOBH Season 12 trailer, Lisa Rinna is up to a whole new level of pot-stirring.

Lisa Rinna asks if she’s the ‘villain’

Over on TikTok, Lisa Rinna understood the assignment.

She made a video with the popular sound asking, “Am I the drama? Am I the villain?” Other celebrities like Candace Cameron Bure have also used the sound on the social media platform.

The TikTok video was posted less than 24 hours ago, and already it has 279 comments and over 7,000 likes.

One commenter said, “AND THE VILLAN!!!!!!!!!!”

Another wrote, “Yes Lisa you are 😂😌”

One more chimed in with, “We live for it honestly 😅”

And finally, another commenter wrote, “You definitely know the answer to this but good job 👍”

Is Lisa Rinna the villain in Season 12?

As The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer makes its rounds, there are some questionable scenes with Lisa Rinna.

In one scene, she is sitting with Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. She revealed that Kathy said some things about Kyle, which caused the sisters to have a confrontation. Lisa had a smirk on her face, and it didn’t go unnoticed.

Lisa has been on Erika Jayne’s side through the last season. She was there as her friend battled her legal issues and accusations within their friend group. Season 12 shows Erika drinking more than she’s used to, and it seems like Lisa is the one who calls her out. She is seen telling someone, presumably Erika, about not drinking and taking antidepressants.

Season 12 of RHOBH isn’t the only time Lisa has been highlighted for stirring the pot. She had a huge hand in the Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville saga. Lisa and Denise were good friends, and she seemingly turned on her while trying to find out if the women did sleep together, causing plenty of hurt to her one-time friend.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns on May 11 on Bravo.