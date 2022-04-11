Lisa Rinna’s daughters stun braless in new Versace campaign

Lisa Rinna, Amelia Hamlin, and Delilah Belle Hamlin posing at the Savage X Fenty Show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Lisa Rinna’s daughters are looking stunning in a new Versace campaign. The 58-year-old reality star has been busy showing off how fast Amelia and Delilah Belle Hamlin are climbing the fashion ranks, with a weekend Instagram post even seeing her compare how they look now to back in the day.

Versace is this year, big-time tapping into sisterhood, with its campaigns also including rapper Cardi B and sister Hennessy Carolina, plus supermodel duo sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid. Amelia and Delilah are now part of the crew, and it’s Medusa action from the daughters of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

Lisa Rinna’s girls are killing it for Versace

The photo shows Amelia on the left and Delilah on the right. Both models look leggy in black miniskirts, with a braless finish-up top upping the ante. Amelia is outfitted in a bandana-style and triangle top in chic purple and gold prints, also affording a real view of her killer abs as she poses in heeled mules and clutches a gold accent black purse.

Delilah, meanwhile, is seen in a fuschia pink and knitted cropped jumper as she wears massive platform boots, with pops of aqua coming from her handbag. Both siblings are posing back to back, rocking defined and contoured faces and thick brows.

Lisa’s post also included a throwback of her daughters as kids via a swipe.

The Rinna Beauty founder wrote: “Versace Versace Versace! ✨ Then & Now.” She also tagged Versace and her daughters.

Lisa Rinna’s daughters fit the Versace mold

Big boss Donatella Versace has been opening up about her latest campaign. Speaking of Bella and Gigi Hadid, but seemingly extending the concept beyond the “it” duo.

The blonde stated: “Family is so important to me,” adding: “Which is why I wanted these images to focus on sisterhood. I love this campaign so much that I couldn’t help but join my Versace queens in a shot!! Girls, you are inspirational and empowering and I love you soooo much.”

Mom Lisa Rinna remains proud as ever. The rising Lip Kit queen was already gushing over her daughters’ success back in 2016, name-dropping husband, Harry Hamlin and telling ET: “It has been [a whirlwind], and it’s been really exciting. Harry and Delilah were just in Australia, and Amelia and I were just in Paris, so we have this life all of a sudden that has really become quite amazing. It always is. We’re so blessed.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, May 11, on Bravo.