Michael Rapaport is team Joe Gorga after blowup with Teresa Giudice at RHONJ reunion

Actor Michael Rapaport is team Joe Gorga after his blowup with Teresa Giudice at The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 reunion show.

The friction between Teresa and Joe reached an all-time high in part one of the reunion, which aired this week. Joe’s tired of his sister putting him down and not respecting his family, while Teresa demands Joe and his wife Melissa Gorga stand up for her at all times.

After Teresa claimed Joe gets too involved in the ladies’ drama, referring to him as another housewife, Joe was enraged and stormed off set, declaring he quit the show. The moment was a cliff-hanger, so RHONJ fans have to wait until part two of the reunion to see how the siblings’ fight plays out.

In the meantime, Michael is sharing his thoughts on the brother and sister feud.

Michael Rapaport is team Joe Gorga after blowup with Teresa Giudice

While guest-hosting The Wendy Williams Show, Michael had a lot to say when Teresa and Joe’s fight was brought up during the hot topics segment.

“No, no, no don’t you do that, Joe Gorga,” Michael expressed. “Don’t you dare quit. I understand why you would want to quit, but don’t you do that.”

The host admitted his love for The Real Housewives of New Jersey show. Although Michael is Team Joe, that doesn’t mean he isn’t a Teresa fan.

“I am Team Joe Gorga, and I love the queen of all things New Jersey, Teresa Giudice,” he shared before addressing an issue he has with her. “Teresa, where in Jersey, New York, Idaho is ‘b***h boy’ not a bad thing? It’s always a bad thing, especially in New Jersey.”

Michael then went on to defend his boy Joe, sharing why he is important to the show and standing up for Joe being called a “b***h boy.”

“Joe Gorga is so important and should be so beloved by everybody, including his sister, to Real Housewives of New Jersey fans,” he explained. “Joe Gorga ain’t no b***h boy. Joe Gorga is great for the show.”

Joe got wind of the clip and shared it on Instagram, showing his love for Michael.

Teresa apologizes to Joe after The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion fight

The comments section was filled with responses to Michael’s declaration of support for Joe. Even Teresa chimed in with a response that may surprise some RHONJ fans.

Teresa apologized to her brother for the way she acted at the reunion show.

“I am so sorry did not mean that at all there was so much going on during the taping that I lost myself. Love you tons ❤️ XOXO,” Teresa wrote on Joe’s IG post.

There’s still plenty of The Real Housewives of New Jersey drama to come on the Season 12 reunion show. Plus, rumors are swirling that Season 13 of the Bravo show will start filming any day now.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.