RHONJ: Melissa Gorga will never be best friends with Teresa Giudice, admits ‘it’s just not gonna happen’

Melissa Gorga will never be besties with Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is done pretending that her relationship with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice is more than it is. Melissa recently admitted that they would never be best friends despite viewers remaining hopeful that things would change.

During Part 1 of the reunion, Teresa explained her decision to exclude Melissa from being a bridesmaid in her upcoming wedding. She noted that they’re simply not close–a point Melissa did not deny.

As a matter of fact, Melissa later confessed to being relieved that the truth was finally out there. However, in case you were hopeful that things might change between the two women, Melissa said it’s just not gonna happen.

Melissa Gorga will never be best friends with Teresa Giudice

Melissa Gorga just set the record straight on a possible close friendship between herself and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice. If you were hoping for BFF status, you’re going to be disappointed.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently tapered the expectation of hopeful viewers by making it clear that she will never be best friends with the OG.

Melissa made the revelation during a recent chat with EXTRA while discussing her faceoff with Teresa during Part 1 of the reunion.

As for the current state of their relationship, the 43-year-old noted, “We are family, and I think that everyone was always rooting for us to be besties, and I just hate to let everyone down, but it’s not gonna happen.”

Melissa admitted that the realization is a hard pill to swallow but said it wasn’t for lack of trying on both their parts.

“I tried for many years and I’m sure she would say she did too. I can’t figure it out,” remarked the Bravo personality, who noted that they both respect each other for the sake of their family.

However, “At some point, you have to throw in the towel…you have to say ‘Okay, we’re not gonna be this but we’re family and we’re gonna respect each other,’ and that’s it.”

Melissa Gorga says the RHONJ reunion was frustrating

During her chat with the media outlet, Melissa opened up about how the reunion frustrated host, Andy Cohen.

The Bravo exec spoke out after the event and admitted that the reunion was really upsetting for him, and Melissa can understand why.

“He lost it, and I’ve never seen him do that, but I think everyone was just talking over one another. It was raw,” said the Real Housewives of New Jersey star.

“He couldn’t get anyone to like come full circle and listen to the other person, and that’s very frustrating,” Melissa continued. “I was getting frustrated, so I felt his pain when he started yelling.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.