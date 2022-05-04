RHONJ: Melissa Gorga reveals where she stands with Teresa Giudice after tense reunion

Melissa Gorga speaks on her relationship with Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: Karolina Wojtasik/Peacock

Melissa Gorga recently revealed where she stands with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice following their tense interaction at the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion.

The altercation ensued when the topic of Teresa’s upcoming wedding to Luis Ruelas came up. The OG revealed some time ago that Melissa would not be one of her bridesmaids, which Melissa seemed okay with at first.

However, after finding out that Luis’ sisters were all going to be bridesmaids at the wedding, Melissa felt left out.

The OG doubled down on her decision to not have Melissa in her bridal party and confessed at the reunion that while she and Melissa are related, they are not close.

During a recent chat about the current state of their relationship, Melissa admitted to being relieved that the truth about her relationship with Teresa was finally revealed at the reunion.

Melissa Gorga reveals where she stands with Teresa Giudice

Part 1 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion featured a tense faceoff between Teresa and Melissa, but where do they stand today?

Melissa shared an update during an interview on Housewives Nightcap and reiterated Teresa’s sentiment that they are in-laws and nothing more.

While the comment seemed hurtful, Melissa admitted to being relieved that the truth is finally out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Teresa and I have been on this show for a very long time,” noted Melissa. “I feel like our relationship can get confusing to a lot of people so I feel like we make it very, very clear what our relationship is and it’s very freeing for me.”

“I really like how the reunion turns out because I feel like it’s honest, it’s true and it’s freeing,” she added.

As for where they stand now, the mom-of-four made it clear, “We are sisters-in-law, that’s what we are.“

“I think everyone was rooting for us to be besties but it doesn’t always happen,” admitted the Jersey Housewife. “And I think we’re honest finally with saying, ‘it hasn’t happened, it’s not gonna happen and we’re both okay with that.'”

Melissa Gorga is happy for Teresa Giudice despite the bridesmaids’ snub

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to dish about her relationship with Teresa Giudice during her interview.

Although Melissa admitted to being relieved that they finally told the truth about their relationship, she still felt bad about being the only one left out of Teresa’s wedding.

“Of course, it was a little nudge when you find out just that she was having all of her other sisters-in-law that’s he just met in and their husbands… I was the only one that wasn’t gonna be in.”

“To be added, at the end of the day, I’m happy for her, it’s her wedding,” Melissa concluded.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.