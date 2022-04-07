Andy Cohen teases dramatic RHONJ reunion reminiscent of earlier seasons, says ‘it was really upsetting’

Andy Cohen teases the dramatic RHONJ reunion. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Andy Cohen recently teased the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 reunion and apparently things got pretty bad during filming. So bad in fact that the Bravo exec compared it to earlier seasons and noted that “it was really upsetting.”

Andy made the revelation during an episode of his late-night show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Meanwhile, Dolores Catania– who was a guest on the show– agreed with the sentiment.

We had a feeling that things were going to get nasty at the reunion taping due to another hint that Andy had dropped prior. He noted that they would need security at the reunion and alluded to things being so bad between the women that someone might need protection.

There’s been plenty of drama going on this season with tension especially high between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs. However, based on the clips for next week, things will escalate to new heights between them, and apparently, it wasn’t resolved at the reunion.

Andy Cohen teases ‘really upsetting’ RHONJ reunion

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania sat down with Andy during an episode of WWHL and talks eventually turned to the reunion.

With only two episodes left to go before Season 12 comes to a close, it won’t be long before we find out exactly what happened at the recently taped event. However, Andy and Dolores gave us quite the tease.

“Dolores, that reunion was something else,” said Andy during the show.

“I’m not right from it still,” responded the Jersey Housewife.

“I’m not right from it, and this is what I do,” said Andy. “I mean it was upsetting, it reminded me of the early Jersey reunions, it was really upsetting. It was a lot.”

As for what was so upsetting for Andy, he noted that “nobody would listen to me.”

The RHONJ reunion needed security

The final two episodes of the Real Housewives of New Jersey will add more clarity regarding where the women stand and why things got so intense during the reunion.

Andy preempted the dramatic event and even admitted prior to the taping that they would need security this time around, but he wasn’t the only one who felt that way.

Following those remarks, Dolores reiterated the sentiment during an interview and noted that security was indeed needed because things could get ugly.

While she didn’t reveal which of her castmates she thought would get rowdy at the reunion, Dolores noted that she had a gut feeling that something would kick off during filming. And it seems she was right although we won’t know much until the reunion airs in a few weeks.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.