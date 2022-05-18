Michael Jessen hinted at divorce finalization as he gave well wishes to his 90 Day Fiance ex Juliana Custodio

Michael Jessen hinted that a divorce finalization between him and Juliana Custodio was near and reflected on his thoughts about it. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance stars Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio might finally be closing the messy chapter of their lives that was their short marriage.

In an Instagram post, Michael hinted that their divorce might be imminently finalized which would officially break up the ongoing drama and possibly allow everyone to move on.

Michael had both a somber and hopeful tone to his message and gave well wishes to Juliana, her man, and their unborn child.

Michael and Juliana got married on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, and after less than two years of marriage, they announced their split. Within a month of their breakup, Juliana was in a new relationship, pregnant, and living in Germany.

Michael Jessen talked about moving on from his life with Juliana Custodio

Michael used his Instagram platform to reshare a post that explained his current circumstances in regard to his marriage to Juliana.

In the post, Michael wrote, “Tomorrow two people will be celebrating that I am finally out of their life for good…. And they will move on…. And will I….”

Michael continued, “Myself, I will not necessarily be celebrating, but I will continue to live life with many new lessons learned and much more wisdom gained…. Sometimes that is all we can expect from life….”

The post ended with Michael by saying, “Sincere best wishes and nothing but hopes of happiness for JC, BH, and their child to come.”

Juliana Custodio has been flaunting her pregnancy on social media to 90 Day Fiance fans

Since announcing her pregnancy, 23-year-old Juliana has kept 90 Day Fiance fans on social media up to date on how she’s been feeling and has taken many opportunities to show off her baby bump.

Juliana and her now-fiance, Ben Obscura, are expecting a baby boy and have shown a mostly united front on social media.

There was an instance when Juliana did a Q&A with fans after her engagement was announced, and she said that she wasn’t engaged. At that time, Juliana also took pictures of Ben off her Instagram page and unfollowed him. There was no explanation ever given about the strange online incident.

Since then, when Juliana has been asked about her relationship, she has confirmed that she and Ben are still very much together.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.