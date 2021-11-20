90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio is pregnant with new man’s baby one month after Michael Jessen split

Michael Jessen’s ex, Juliana Custodio, is pregnant with her first child. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Juliana Custodio is pregnant with her first child, just one month after her ex-husband, Michael Jessen, confirmed their split.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Juliana during Season 7 when the 23-year-old Brazilian model met 46-year-old Michael Jessen at a yacht party in Croatia.

After only two years of marriage, Michael announced the couple’s split in October 2021, on their second wedding anniversary, confirming that she found someone new (for which he later apologized).

After wishing Juliana a happy second, and last, anniversary, he told his ex, “I am happy that you have moved on and have quickly found someone new.”

“I hope that you will have lasting love and happiness and achieve every dream that you set out upon.”

90 Day Fiance alum Juliana Custodio coyly shares pregnancy news

Now, it appears that Juliana has done just that as she discreetly announced that she’s expecting a baby with her new love interest.

Juliana shared a post to her Instagram Stories with a link to a post by someone by the name of Ben Obscura, who is apparently her new boyfriend, with a preview of his caption that read, “Baby on the way! ❤️”

Juliana shared her boyfriend’s pregnancy announcement post on her Instagram Stories. Pic credit: @julianacustodiooo/Instagram

Juliana added the text, “My biggest dream come true 🤱🏽 I love you ❤”

The swipe-up takes Juliana’s followers to Ben Obscura’s post, whose full caption reads, “Baby on the way! ❤️ Babyzinho we can’t wait to meet you! We are now preparing for the most beautiful blessing we could ask for! The best is yet to come! ❤️”

Zinho is a word stemming from Portuguese (Juliana’s native language in Brazil) nicknames and is similar to the English word “cutie.”

Along with his caption, Ben shared a pic of himself (turned away from the camera, masking his identity) hugging Juliana as they stood in front of a bridge in Hamburg, Germany.

Juliana Custodio confirms pregnancy with comment on Ben Obscura’s announcement

Juliana confirmed the pregnancy when she commented on Ben’s post simply with a series of emojis, “❤️❤️❤️🤰🏻🤱🏻.”

Not much is known about the identity of Juliana’s new man and father of her child at this point, but his Instagram account seems to suggest that he’s an artist of some sort. It’s also unclear how far along Juliana is into her pregnancy.

Juliana seemingly confirmed her pregnancy on Ben’s post. Pic credit: @ben_obscura/Instagram

Juliana first sparked rumors that she was splitting from Michael after she scrubbed all of his pics from her Instagram then shared a TikTok video asking her followers to stop asking if she was still married.

“It’s really hard and I’m not ready to talk yet. So when you guys find out, you guys [are] going to hate me forever. Everybody is going to hate me forever,” Juliana told her followers in the now-deleted video.

In the comments of the TikTok video, Juliana also shared that she wasn’t even in the U.S. at the time and claimed that she “never chose to be” on 90 Day Fiance.

Congratulations to Juliana and her new man and best wishes for a healthy pregnancy and baby.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.