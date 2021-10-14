Michael Jessen apologizes to Juliana after sharing she was with someone new, says ‘I am truly sorry’

Michael Jessen apologizes to Juliana Custodio. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Michael Jessen has retracted his previous statement and issued an apology to estranged wife Juliana Custodio.

Michael took to Instagram on the day of his and Juliana’s second year anniversary to reveal that they had split. However, in the lengthy post, he also shared that Juliana has since moved on with someone else.

Hours later, Juliana shared a post of her own and added more clarity on why they broke up, and told an eye-opening story about what she was dealing with. It’s not clear if Michael got a heated phone call from Juliana, but he later edited his post and issued an apology to his estranged wife.

Michael Jessen says sorry to Juliana Custodio

The 90 Day Fiance alum must have seen the hurtful comments and backlash hurled at Juliana due to his post so he later made an edit.

“Edited for fairness, earnestness, and after helpful feedback. Consider this a mea culpa on the OP and on our marriage,” wrote Michael. “I am truly sorry to have hurt Juliana, and anyone else, in any way. It was not my intention and it was a mistake to post such a delicate and private matter publicly.”

The dad of two also made reference to the nasty comments being made towards his now estranged wife after he told the world that she was in another relationship.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“Any negative and defamatory comments that were said about her or anyone else as a result of the OP (except for some comments that were made about me) are not true…. Now back to my social media break….”

Michael Jessen reflects on his marriage to Juliana Custodio

The 90 Day Fiance star seemingly wanted to avoid any more backlash that could come as a result of his post, so this time he turned off the comments.

However, if you have something to say about Michael’s post, he made it known that his DM’s are open for feedback.

In the updated post Michael then reflected on his two-year marriage to the brunette beauty after sharing a photo from their wedding amid news of their divorce.

“Remembering this day two years ago with @julianacustodiooo. I am deeply grateful for all of our time together, the wonderful memories shared, and the lessons I have learned,” wrote Michael.”

He concluded, “Juliana is busy working on her career and I am supportive of her in every way and without exception. I will continue to cheer her on as her #1 fan as she pursues her goals and dreams.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.