90 Day Fiance: Are Juliana Custodio and her baby daddy still together? Here’s what we know

Juliana Custodio shocked 90 Day Fiance fans over the weekend by telling a follower that she was not engaged despite her public relationship and pregnancy with her reported fiance Ben Obscura.

Her admission came by way of an Instagram Q&A after a 90 Day Fiance viewer asked if she was engaged, and she replied by saying no.

90 Day viewers celebrated Juliana’s engagement to Ben back in late January of 2021, on the heels of the couple’s paternity test to prove to critics that Juliana’s baby was Ben’s.

On her Instagram story, 23-year-old Juliana said she was not engaged to Ben. She also unfollowed him on Instagram.

She quickly started following him again and did not acknowledge her strange social media actions and response to the fan or address what caused her to publically cast doubt on her new relationship.

Juliana has been flaunting her relationship and pregnancy with Ben Obscura since news broke about the end of her marriage to her 90 Day Fiance partner Michael Jessen.

So it came as surprise to 90 Day Fiance fans when a follower of Juliana’s asked her on Instagram, “Are you engaged?”

To which Juliana replied, “No.”

Juliana had sported an engagement ring when she showed off a vacation she and Ben took amid speculation that her baby was Michael Jessen’s ex-wife’s husband’s baby.

The 90 Day fan page that reposted Juliana’s story on Instagram added a caption that summarized what they felt was going on.

They remarked, “Juliana and baby daddy unfollowed each other. This was fast. Still married, pregnant with Ben and already done?”

Juliana Custodio had a famous quote from 90 Day Fiance

Juliana gained popularity among 90 Day Fiance fans during Season 7 of the OG show for her beauty, relationship with Michael’s children, and firm stance that she didn’t need a man to support her.

During the season she accepted lavish gifts from Michael and shot down the idea of having a prenup.

The worldly young model dropped the famous line, “Mens don’t control me.”

90 Day fans can find different items with that phrase on it on sites like Etsy where 90 Day merch is available.

During her nasty breakup with Michael, Juliana claimed that she was the sole financial provider during the coronavirus pandemic for not only Michael and his kids but also Michael’s ex-wife and her husband.

